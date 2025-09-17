DT, Iridium extend global IoT coverage with satellite–terrestrial integration

The agreement gives DT roaming access to Iridium NTN Direct, a 3GPP standards-based service that enables NB-IoT direct-to-device connectivity

In sum – what to know:

“Pole-to-pole” coverage – By integrating Iridium’s forthcoming 5G non-terrestrial network with DT’s terrestrial IoT footprint, customers will get seamless global NB-IoT roaming, including in remote and extreme environments.

Standardized, affordable devices – The partnership leverages 3GPP-standardized 5G direct-to-device tech, enabling sensors, vehicles, and machines to connect across both satellite and terrestrial networks without proprietary hardware.

Commercial launch in 2026 – Applications are expected in logistics, agriculture, emergency response, and utilities, with integration and roaming agreements underway to support global deployment.

Iridium Communications and Deutsche Telekom (DT) are teaming up to extend Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity worldwide by integrating Iridium’s forthcoming 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) service with DT’s global terrestrial IoT infrastructure.

The agreement gives DT roaming access to Iridium NTN Direct, a 3GPP standards-based service that enables NB-IoT direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity. By combining Iridium’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites with DT’s terrestrial footprint, the companies say the partnership will keep customers and assets connected “from pole to pole.”

“Iridium NTN Direct is designed to complement terrestrial networks like Deutsche Telekom and provide seamless global coverage, extending the reach of their own infrastructure,” said Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium. “This partnership underscores the power of creating a straightforward, scalable solution that builds on existing technology to enable global service expansion.”

Jens Olejak, head of Satellite IoT at Deutsche Telekom, added: “By providing our customers with access to Iridium’s extensive LEO satellite network, they will benefit from broadened global NB-IoT coverage to reliably connect sensors, machines and vehicles. This convergence is now possible through affordable, 3GPP-standardized 5G devices that function across both terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.”

The Iridium constellation is the only satellite system providing truly global coverage via L-band spectrum, designed to maintain connectivity in both routine and extreme conditions, including hurricanes and blizzards. Its LEO orbits also offer lower latency and better coverage angles compared to geostationary systems.

A commercial launch is planned for 2026, with anticipated applications in international cargo logistics, smart agriculture, emergency response, and remote utility monitoring. Following integration and testing, Iridium and DT plan to finalize a roaming agreement ahead of service rollout.

Last year, Iridium said it was in the “early stages” of deploying NB-IoT and was already collaborating with “several” device-to-device (D2D) and IoT companies to “understand and incorporate their use cases, requirements, and end-user needs” into its planned service. At the time, the company’s satellite network, currently a proprietary solution in L-band spectrum, supported around 2.2 million users, including around 1.7 million IoT customers; its subscriber base has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 15% over the last five years.