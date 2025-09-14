SK Hynix claims development of world’s first HBM4 chip

SK Hynix, already the leading supplier in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market, was first to provide HBM3E chips to Nvidia in 2024

Korean company SK Hynix announced it has completed development of what it claims to be the world’s first HBM4 chip for artificial intelligence systems and is prepared to begin mass production.

The Korean company, already the leading supplier in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market, was first to provide HBM3E chips to Nvidia in 2024. Analysts say the debut of HBM4 strengthens SK Hynix’s position in the AI memory sector as rivals prepare to follow.

“Completing HBM4 development sets a new milestone for the industry,” said Cho Joo-hwan, head of HBM development at SK Hynix. “By delivering performance, power efficiency, and reliability that match customer needs, we will ensure timely supply and maintain our competitiveness.”

HBM technology stacks DRAM chips vertically to enable much faster data transfer than conventional memory, critical for AI servers and other compute-intensive workloads. Nvidia is expected to integrate eight of SK Hynix’s 12-layer HBM4 chips in its upcoming Rubin GPU platform, slated for the second half of 2026, according to press reports.

According to the Korean company, HBM4 doubles bandwidth with 2,048 input/output connections and achieves speeds above 10 Gbps, outperforming the JEDEC standard of 8 Gbps. Power efficiency improves more than 40% compared to the prior generation, potentially lifting AI service performance by up to 69% while cutting energy consumption in data centers.

For mass production, SK Hynix has applied its advanced MR-MUF stacking process and its fifth-generation 1b 10nm technology node, designed to minimize risks and improve heat dissipation. “We are unveiling the world’s first mass production system for HBM4,” said Kim Ju-seon, president and head of AI Infra at SK Hynix. “HBM4 marks a symbolic turning point beyond AI infrastructure limits.”

Analysts expect HBM4 prices to launch 60–70% above HBM3E, though costs will likely ease as Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology ramp up their own versions. Samsung has said its HBM4 will use its more advanced 1c, sixth-generation 10nm process.

