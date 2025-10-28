How 5G and the mobile core are shaping the future of networks (Reader Forum)

5G’s cloud-native core is redefining network architecture and AI-driven, programmable systems are transforming connectivity

For decades, the mobile core has been the engine behind connectivity. From the earliest digital voice calls of the 1990s to today’s cloud-native, AI-powered architecture, it has continually adapted to meet rising demands for speed, scale, and flexibility.

The transition to 5G represents more than just another generational upgrade. It marks a shift toward networks that are programmable, converged, and intelligent. No longer limited to supporting voice and broadband alone, the 5G core enables entirely new categories of services, from mission-critical IoT and immersive applications to private networks tailored for enterprises.

As mobile operators embrace this transformation, the core is evolving into a platform for innovation. It not only enhances the customer experience and operational efficiency but also lays the groundwork for future technologies like 5G Advanced and beyond.

The evolution of mobile core technologies

The 5G core’s ability to converge mobile (3G, 4G, 5G), fixed-line, WIFI, and satellite networks under a single platform ensures seamless connectivity, a critical requirement for MNOs delivering reliable, global services. Its evolution from previous generations is marked by key technical breakthroughs that have paved the way for its transformative capabilities:

2G core (1990s)

The 2G core provided the foundation for mobile communications. It introduced digital circuit-switched networks and the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) standard, enabling the first mobile voice calls and SMS, a breakthrough that replaced analog systems with digital signaling for improved call quality and security. However, its reliance on circuit-switching limited data capabilities, setting the stage for future data-driven innovations.

3G core (2000s)

The 3G core shifted from digital circuit to packet-switched networks with the Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS), representing a significant leap in performance and reliability. 3G core introduced the first mobile internet, video calling, and basic multimedia services through technologies like Wideband CDMA (WCDMA). This breakthrough enhanced data rates but faced scalability challenges due to limited spectrum efficiency, driving the need for more robust architectures.

4G core (2010s)

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) also known as 4G marked a leap forward with Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiplexing (OFDM) and all-IP networks, delivering high-speed data for HD video streaming, Voice over LTE (VoLTE), and early IoT applications. By optimizing spectrum use and reducing latency, LTE offered significant performance gains. Yet, its siloed architecture and lack of flexibility for diverse access types prompted the need for a more adaptable solution.

5G core (2020s)

The deployment of the 5G core represents a paradigm shift, built on a cloud-native, service-based architecture (SBA) with hardware independence. Leveraging Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), the 5G core supports ultra-low latency, massive IoT, and network slicing. This breakthrough, combined with control/user plane separation, open APIs, and multi-access support, delivers guaranteed QoS, high-performing programmable networks, and energy efficiency, empowering MNOs to meet diverse applications like autonomous vehicles, IoT for smart cities, enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), and network slicing for tailored services.

5G core: A platform for flexible, multi-service networks

The 5G core provides the capability to support multiple services and different traffic types in parallel. This enables MNOs to deliver a seamless connectivity experience to consumers and enterprises, including a diverse suite of applications such as voice and data, fixed wireless access (FWA), and Layer 2 ethernet. Key features of the 5G core include:

Hardware Independence : By running on commodity hardware, the 5G core reduces costs and eliminates vendor lock-in, enabling MNOs to deploy and scale efficiently.

: By running on commodity hardware, the 5G core reduces costs and eliminates vendor lock-in, enabling MNOs to deploy and scale efficiently. Guaranteed QoS through Network Slicing : Network slicing allows MNOs to create virtual networks tailored to specific use cases, such as low-latency slices for gaming or high-throughput slices for 4K, 8K video streaming, ensuring differentiated connectivity that meets diverse customer needs.

: Network slicing allows MNOs to create virtual networks tailored to specific use cases, such as low-latency slices for gaming or high-throughput slices for 4K, 8K video streaming, ensuring differentiated connectivity that meets diverse customer needs. High-Performing Programmable Networks : Control/user plane separation and open APIs enable programmable networks that adapt dynamically to traffic demands, optimizing performance and supporting AI-driven automation for real-time service management.

: Control/user plane separation and open APIs enable programmable networks that adapt dynamically to traffic demands, optimizing performance and supporting AI-driven automation for real-time service management. Energy Efficiency : The 5G core’s cloud-native architecture and AI-optimized resource allocation reduce power consumption, aligning with sustainability goals while lowering operational costs.

: The 5G core’s cloud-native architecture and AI-optimized resource allocation reduce power consumption, aligning with sustainability goals while lowering operational costs. Multi-Access Support: By unifying mobile, fixed, WIFI, and satellite access, the 5G core delivers consistent performance across diverse environments, enabling MNOs to serve high-growth markets like enterprise IoT and smart cities without infrastructure overhauls.

These features empower MNOs to deliver superior customer experiences, create new revenue streams through customized services (e.g., private networks for industries), and achieve operational efficiency. The ongoing evolution of 5G Standalone (SA) core functionality, driven by 3GPP and 5G Advanced standards, incorporates market feedback to enhance performance and support emerging use cases.

The role of AI in 5G core services

AI is a catalyst for 5G core innovation, leveraging its robust statistics, open APIs, and slice separation to deliver transformative capabilities:

Predictive Network Management : AI analyzes traffic patterns to optimize resource allocation, prevent congestion, and ensure guaranteed QoS, particularly for high-priority services like emergency communications.

: AI analyzes traffic patterns to optimize resource allocation, prevent congestion, and ensure guaranteed QoS, particularly for high-priority services like emergency communications. Automated Maintenance : Machine learning detects anomalies and predicts failures, minimizing downtime and enhancing network reliability.

: Machine learning detects anomalies and predicts failures, minimizing downtime and enhancing network reliability. Intelligent Network Slicing : AI dynamically adjusts slices based on real-time demand, ensuring optimal performance for diverse applications, from low-latency gaming to high-bandwidth video streaming.

: AI dynamically adjusts slices based on real-time demand, ensuring optimal performance for diverse applications, from low-latency gaming to high-bandwidth video streaming. Enhanced Security: AI-driven threat detection, enabled by open APIs, mitigates risks across multi-access networks, ensuring robust protection.

The 5G core’s architecture, with control/user plane separation and programmable networks, provides an ideal framework for AI integration, enabling MNOs to maximize efficiency and innovation while seamlessly transitioning from legacy 4G systems to future-ready 5G ecosystems.

Harnessing the transformative power of a fully cloud-native, microservices-based platform, allows operators to deliver unparalleled scalability and customization that minimizes disruption and unlocks new revenue streams.

Network slicing, a cornerstone of 5G, further amplifies this flexibility by allowing operators to create dedicated virtual networks tailored to diverse requirements, such as enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) for high-speed data, Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC) for mission-critical applications, and massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC) for IoT connectivity. These capabilities ensure optimal performance across multiple use cases, including:

Remote Drone Surveillance: URLLC slicing enables real-time video feeds and precise control in challenging environments like disaster response or infrastructure inspection

URLLC slicing enables real-time video feeds and precise control in challenging environments like disaster response or infrastructure inspection Autonomous Vehicles: outfitted with multiple high-resolution cameras, cars and trucks can utilize eMBB and URLLC slices for flawless HD video streaming and real-time steering control, revolutionizing autonomous logistics and immersive entertainment.

outfitted with multiple high-resolution cameras, cars and trucks can utilize eMBB and URLLC slices for flawless HD video streaming and real-time steering control, revolutionizing autonomous logistics and immersive entertainment. eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Aircraft: emerging flying taxis rely on integrated slicing for ultra-reliable navigation, passenger safety monitoring, and fleet coordination, key capabilities that are paving the way for safe and reliable urban air mobility

Beyond these use cases, 5G slicing can empower telemedicine with secure, low-latency connections for remote diagnosis, industrial automation for synchronized robotic operations in smart factories, and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications for safer, more efficient connected transportation systems.

This adaptability stems from 5G’s flexible architecture — built on open protocols like 3GPP standards and RESTful APIs—which promotes vendor-agnostic interoperability, easy integration with AI-driven analytics, and rapid deployment in hybrid cloud environments.

Looking ahead, AI will further enhance 5G core flexibility, supporting use cases like immersive extended reality (XR) for virtual collaboration and training, smart cities with interconnected sensors for traffic optimization and energy management, and autonomous systems such as self-healing networks that predict and prevent outages. By streamlining convergence across access networks — including Wi-Fi, satellite, and fixed-wireless — this approach empowers operators to future-proof their infrastructure, driving efficiency, innovation, and growth in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

The need for advanced core functionality

Not all 5G core platforms are created equally. When evaluating technology platforms, it is recommended that MNOs consider the following:

Superior Scalability : Cloud-native architectures scale seamlessly to meet growing data demands, ensuring MNOs can handle high-traffic scenarios without compromising performance.

: Cloud-native architectures scale seamlessly to meet growing data demands, ensuring MNOs can handle high-traffic scenarios without compromising performance. Seamless Multi-Access Integration : Unifying mobile (3G, 4G, and 5G), fixed, WiFi, and satellite networks within a converged platform provides the versatility to deliver an array of services, consistent QoS while enabling MNOs to serve diverse markets easier.

: Unifying mobile (3G, 4G, and 5G), fixed, WiFi, and satellite networks within a converged platform provides the versatility to deliver an array of services, consistent QoS while enabling MNOs to serve diverse markets easier. AI-Optimized Architecture: Built-in AI capabilities, supported by open APIs and robust statistics, enable predictive optimization, energy efficiency, and dynamic service management.

These capabilities empower MNOs to future-proof their networks, ensuring adaptability to evolving demands. To fully leverage 5G’s potential, MNOs must adopt advanced, converged core solutions like AxyomCore, to energy-efficient, high-performing, and programmable networks that ensure QoS and reliability.

The evolution of the mobile core from 2G to 5G reflects a shift toward convergence, flexibility, and scalability, with the 5G core serving as a unified platform that empowers MNOs to deliver differentiated services.

By embracing AI-driven innovations and advanced core solutions, telecom leaders can ensure seamless connectivity, capitalize on new opportunities, and prepare for the future. The 5G core, enhanced by AI and evolving standards, is not just a technological leap — it is the foundation for reimagining global communication.