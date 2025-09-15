Ericsson adds agentic AI to enterprise 5G platform

Ericsson has integrated agentic AI into its NetCloud management platform for private 5G and wireless WAN to help to automate workflows, boost reliability, simplify operations, and lay groundwork for fully autonomous 5G networks.

In sum – what to know:

Agentic support – Ericsson adds agentic AI to its NetCloud platform to automate workflows and simplify private and public 5G management for enterprise IT and OT teams.

Network co-pilot – new orchestrators and co-pilot agents improve network reliability, reduce downtime, and support explainable AI for diagnostics, fault correlation, and service health analytics.

Autonomous 5G – the integration lays the foundation for fully autonomous, self-optimizing enterprise 5G networks, enabling scalable, secure, and smarter connectivity to accelerate digital transformation.

Ericsson has integrated private 5G into its NetCloud management system for enterprise 5G networks. More noteworthy, it has added agentic AI to the setup to make cellular simpler for enterprises. It is the “first” enterprise 5G vendor to integrate agentic AI technology, it reckons. It has also extended the user-prompt driven generative AI capabilities of its ANA (AI-based NetCloud Virtual Assistant) co-pilot function to draw on a “team” of orchestrator and functional agents to plan and execute “end-to-end workflows” – ostensibly to make life simpler for enterprises.

Private 5G customers were already using a version of the NetCloud platform – inherited with the purchase of Cradlepoint in 2020, and subsequently developed and reversed into its broad portfolio. Enterprises can now use the same system for both their wireless wide-area network (WAN), leveraging global public 5G networks via operator partners, and dedicated (often privately licensed, and sometimes privately managed) local-area private 5G systems. The addition of agentic AI to NetCloud is a bid to simplify enterprise 5G, and also to stay ahead of the AI curve.

In a statement, Ericsson talks about reducing “burdens for lean IT and OT teams”, while also boosting network reliability and performance. The first half of the sentence captures everything: the unfamiliar challenge to manage dedicated cellular infrastructure, supposed to drive efficiencies and support other efficiency-driving technologies (like AI) – with a limited and stretched team. Its NetCloud management agents are governed by “administrator direction”. (In other words: humans are in charge, ultimately.)

The move also raises the bar for “future autonomously operating self-optimizing 5G enterprise networks”, it said.

A troubleshooting orchestrator will include automated workflows that address the top issues identified by Ericsson’s support teams, partners, and customers, such as offline devices and poor signal quality. Ericsson reckons the feature is expected to reduce downtime and customer support cases by over 20 percent. It will be available in the fourth quarter. Configuration, deployment, and policy agents will launch in 2026. “These orchestrators will connect with task, process, knowledge, and decision agents within an integrated agentic framework,” it said.

ANA supports multi-modal content generation, to generate dynamic graphs to represent complex trends and query results. It also promises “explainable AI” via “real-time process feedback” to show its steps and build “transparency and trust”. NetCloud’s IT operations for AI (AIOps) and machine learning will be expanded to provide isolation and correlation of fault, performance, configuration, and accounting anomalies for wireless WAN and NetCloud SASE, and service health analytics (including KPI monitoring and device diagnostics) for private 5G, also in the fourth quarter.

Pankaj Malhotra, head of WWAN and security in Ericsson’s enterprise wireless solutions division, said: “By introducing agentic AI into NetCloud, we’re enabling enterprises to simplify deployment and operations while also improving reliability, performance, and user experience. More importantly, it lays the foundation for our vision of fully autonomous, self-optimizing 5G enterprise networks that can power the next generation of enterprise innovation.”

Manish Tiwari, head of enterprise 5G in Ericsson’s enterprise wireless solutions division, said: “We’re taking a major step forward in making enterprise connectivity smarter, simpler, and adaptive. By building on powerful AI foundations, seamless lifecycle management, and the ability to scale securely across sites, we are providing flexibility to further accelerate digital transformation across industries. This is about more than connectivity: it is about giving enterprises the business-critical foundation they need to run IT and OT systems with confidence and unlock the next wave of innovation for their businesses.”