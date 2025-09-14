Microsoft, OpenAI sign deal to enable restructuring

The new arrangement would allow OpenAI to raise capital under a conventional governance structure, with the long-term goal of going public to finance its AI ambitions

In sum – what to know:

OpenAI restructures with Microsoft deal – A non-binding agreement allows OpenAI to pursue a for-profit model and future IPO, marking a major shift in its governance.

Microsoft secures continued access – Despite OpenAI’s new cloud partnerships with Oracle and Google, Microsoft aims to maintain rights to its AI models.

Nonprofit set for $100B windfall – OpenAI’s nonprofit arm would receive around 20% of the firm’s $500B valuation under the proposed structure.

Microsoft and OpenAI have reached a non-binding agreement setting new terms in their high-profile partnership, paving the way for OpenAI to restructure into a for-profit company.

The companies said they are working toward a definitive deal, though financial details were not disclosed. The new arrangement would allow OpenAI to raise capital under a conventional governance structure, with the long-term goal of going public to finance its AI ambitions.

Microsoft has invested heavily in OpenAI, committing $1 billion in 2019 and $10 billion in 2023. Under prior terms, Microsoft had exclusive rights to resell OpenAI’s tools through Azure and preferred access to its technology. While Microsoft was once OpenAI’s sole compute provider, OpenAI has since diversified by launching its Stargate data center project and signing major long-term infrastructure deals with Oracle and Google.

As OpenAI’s revenue climbs into the billions, the startup is seeking broader partnerships and greater independence to secure the compute power required to meet escalating demand. Microsoft, meanwhile, is looking to preserve continued access to OpenAI’s models.

OpenAI’s nonprofit arm is expected to receive more than $100 billion under the revised structure, roughly 20% of the $500 billion valuation the company is targeting in private markets, according to a memo from board chair Bret Taylor.

The final structure must be approved by attorneys general in California and Delaware. OpenAI hopes to complete the process by year’s end, or risk losing billions in funding tied to that timeline, according to the report.

Earlier this month, OpenAI said it was getting ready to begin large-scale production of its own artificial intelligence chips next year, in partnership with compatriot semiconductor company Broadcom, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the plan.

The report noted that the initiative is aimed at easing OpenAI’s reliance on U.S. chipmaker Nvidia hardware while meeting surging demand for computing capacity to train and run AI models. The chips are expected to be used internally rather than sold to external customers