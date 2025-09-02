Amazon launches infrastructure region in New Zealand

Amazon said its AWS Asia Pacific (New Zealand) Region begins operations with three Availability Zones, each consisting of one or more data centers

In sum – what to know:

NZ cloud expansion – AWS launches its New Zealand Region, giving local organizations secure data residency and lower-latency access to advanced cloud and AI services.

Major investment – Amazon will invest NZ$7.5B, create over 1,000 jobs annually, and add an estimated NZ$10.8B to New Zealand’s GDP.

Green-powered cloud – The new region will run on renewable energy from day one, supporting both digital transformation and sustainability goals.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has officially launched its Asia Pacific (New Zealand) Region, a development that will allow organizations to store data and run applications inside the country for the first time, the company said in a release.

The new infrastructure is designed to provide lower latency for local users, while giving businesses, government agencies, and institutions more options for data residency and compliance, it added.

Amazon said it expects to spend NZ$7.5 billion ($4.4 billion) over the next 15 years to develop and operate the new region. According to economic estimates released alongside the announcement, the project could support more than 1,000 jobs annually across sectors such as construction, energy, and information technology. The same report projected that the region may contribute around NZ$10.8 billion to New Zealand’s gross domestic product over its operational lifetime.

The AWS Asia Pacific (New Zealand) Region begins operations with three Availability Zones, each consisting of one or more data centers. This structure is intended to improve redundancy and resilience by separating workloads across multiple sites in the Auckland area. Customers using the new region will also have access to the same portfolio of AWS services available in other geographies, including computing, storage, databases, and machine learning tools, the firm added.

Amazon also said the data centers will be powered entirely by renewable electricity from the start, enabled by a long-term agreement with a local wind farm.

While AWS did not disclose specific customer contracts tied to the New Zealand region, officials emphasized that the investment is intended to serve both public and private sector needs over the long term.

“The new AWS Region in New Zealand will help serve the growing demand for cloud services across the country and empower organizations of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS. “With this launch, businesses can now leverage advanced AWS technologies, from core cloud capabilities to artificial intelligence and machine learning, all while meeting local data residency requirements. By investing in New Zealand’s digital infrastructure, we’re proud to support the country’s economic growth, foster innovation, and help position it as a technology hub in the Asia Pacific region.”

AWS now spans 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions worldwide, with the announcement of plans to create 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

AWS Regions are composed of availability zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Availability zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple availability zones, AWS said.