Crusoe brings Abilene AIDC online with Oracle partnership

In sum – what to know:

Abilene AI hub goes live – Crusoe has powered the first phase of its flagship Texas campus, developed with Oracle, marking a major milestone in U.S. AI infrastructure buildout.

Rapid construction – Two buildings went live within a year of groundbreaking, already running Nvidia GB200 racks to support AI training and inference workloads.

Blueprint for AI – The planned eight-building campus will host hundreds of thousands of GPUs on one network fabric, blending liquid and air cooling for high-density operations.

AI infra company Crusoe has officially powered up the first phase of its flagship Stargate data center campus in Abilene, Texas, a project developed in collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Construction of the campus began in June 2024. Just over a year later, two buildings are already live, said Crusoe. Oracle began delivering Nvidia GB200 racks in June 2025, enabling the site to begin running early AI training and inference workloads.

“One of the defining challenges of our generation is to energize AI infrastructure at the scale needed to power the ambitions of our world’s greatest innovators,” said Chase Lochmiller, co-founder and CEO of Crusoe. “What you see in Abilene is the new blueprint for large-scale data center development.”

Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said: “To meet the unprecedented demand for AI, Oracle needs partners that can operate at speed and scale, which Crusoe has delivered with unmatched execution in Abilene.”

The Abilene campus is designed to support high energy-density AI workloads through an innovative mix of liquid and air cooling. At full buildout, the eight-building campus will host hundreds of thousands of GPUs linked through a single integrated network fabric, Crusoe added.

In August, Bloomberg reported that the company was in talks to raise fresh capital at a valuation approaching $10 billion.

Crusoe was expected to raise around $1 billion through a mix of equity and debt, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, though the amount and valuation could still change, the report added.