AWS to launch new Region in Chile by end-2026

AWS Region Expansion – A new AWS Region will be launched in Chile by end-2026, adding three Availability Zones to serve customers with low-latency, high-resilience infrastructure.

Local Cloud Growth – The Chile Region will support AI, ML, and data residency needs, enabling customers to run sensitive workloads locally and replicate data simultaneously.

Skilling Latin America – AWS has trained over two million people in cloud skills across the region — 100,000+ in Chile alone — through programs like AWS Academy and Skill Builder.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced plans to launch a new AWS Region in Chile by the end of 2026.

In a blog post, the company noted that the AWS South America (Chile) Region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch, bringing AWS infrastructure and services closer to customers in Chile.

This new Region joins the AWS South America (São Paulo) and AWS Mexico (Central) Regions as the company’s third AWS Region in Latin America. Each Availability Zone is separated by a meaningful distance to support applications that need low latency while significantly reducing the risk of a single event impacting availability, said AWS.

The new AWS Region will bring advanced cloud technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), closer to customers in Latin America. The company also highlighted that the Region will support applications requiring synchronous replication while giving customers the flexibility to run workloads and store data locally to meet data residency requirements.

In 2017, the company established an office in Santiago de Chile to support local customers and partners. AWS has invested in several infrastructure offerings throughout the country. In 2019, the U.S. company launched an Amazon CloudFront edge location in Chile. This provides a highly secure and programmable content delivery network that accelerates the delivery of data, videos, applications and APIs to users worldwide with low latency and high transfer speeds.

“The upcoming AWS South America (Chile) Region represents our continued commitment to fueling innovation in Chile. Beyond building infrastructure, AWS plays a crucial role in developing Chile’s digital workforce through comprehensive cloud education initiatives,” the company said. “Through AWS Academy, AWS Educate, and AWS Skill Builder, AWS provides essential cloud computing skills to diverse groups — from students and developers to business professionals and emerging IT leaders. Since 2017, AWS has trained more than two million people across Latin America on cloud skills, including more than 100,000 in Chile.”

In January, AWS had announced the general availability of the AWS Mexico (Central) Region with three Availability Zones and API code mx-central-1. This new AWS Region was the first AWS infrastructure Region in Mexico.

“The AWS Region in Mexico represents a significant commitment to the country’s digital future. AWS is planning to invest more than $5 billion in Mexico over 15 years. This AWS Region will provide customers with advanced and secure cloud technologies, including cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities with purpose-built processors, while supporting Mexico’s growing digital economy. With this effort, AWS will support an average of more than 7,000 full-time equivalent jobs annually in Mexico, adding more than $10 billion to Mexico’s gross domestic product (GDP),” the company had said.

AWS now spans 114 Availability Zones within 35 geographic regions worldwide, with the announcement of plans to create 16 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Chile and the European AWS Sovereign Cloud.

AWS Regions are composed of availability zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Availability zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple availability zones, AWS said.