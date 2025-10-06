Enterprises flocking to hyperscaler shops for third-party enterprise AI software

Enterprise software sales through hyperscaler cloud marketplaces will soar from $30 billion in 2024 to $163 billion by 2030 – driven by agentic AI demand, strategic cloud commitments, and an expanding partner-led ecosystem growth.

In sum – what to know:

Five-fold increase – Omdia forecasts a major surge in enterprise software marketplace sales by 2030.

Agentic AI interest – as well as cybersecurity, are key growth drivers; AI-related sales will grow 37% annually.

Channel partners – will facilitate 60% of deals, evolving into AI solution providers in hyperscaler ecosystems.

Sales of enterprise software via hyperscaler cloud marketplaces will jump more than five-fold over the next five years, from $30 billion in 2024 to $163 billion by 2030, according to new research from analyst house Omdia. The results purport to show a couple of broad trends in the enterprise IT game: that enterprises want a centralised cloud platform, and have enough trust in the likes of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud to buy third-party software from them. Oh, and that AI is driving their strategies and spending.

Omdia notes a “sharp rise” in agentic AI sales, which will drive enterprises to hyperscaler shops, and drive spending up by a compound rate (CAGR) of 29.1 per annum in the period. Micro-transactions and the multi-agent protocols will drive $24.4 billion of sales, up by 37 percent CAGR in the period. Cybersecurity sales will reach $31 billion, up percent. Three tech categories will account for 63 percent of total spending, constituting the “foundational tenets of customer environments”: infrastructure software ( worth $10.5 billion), dev-ops ($9.1 billion), and business applications ($9.1 billion).

The growth will happen, said Omdia, also because vendors across the IT industry like the exposure via these monopoly firms. “Large global software vendors to ISV startups [will] increasingly embrace hyperscaler marketplaces as a primary route to market,” it said.

The old Amazon bookshop model has taken hold in enterprise IT, at last. Indeed, enterprises are all-in, it seems; a key driver is the growth of upfront multi-year cloud “commitments” by enterprise customers. Omdia stated: “There are estimated to be close to $470 billion in cloud commitments across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, a proportion of which customers can spend on third-party marketplace purchases. The accelerating pace of this spend is demonstrated by the nearly $30 billion of new commitments added in Q2 2025 alone.”

Enterprises used to buy software from cloud marketplaces mainly as a tactical move – often to use up leftover cloud spending credits from their existing contracts. Now, they’re becoming more strategic about it, it seems, and building a deliberate buffer into their subscriptions in order to buy third-party software and services directly through those cloud marketplaces. “Customers are moving from opportunistically using marketplace purchases to burn down unused commitments to more strategic marketplace procurement,” said Omdia.

More than this, there is a new distribution channel emerging between the lines – between the software vendor and the hyperscaler platform – to help enterprises manage their cloud markets and spend, and even to build and sell their own AI products and platforms on top. By 2030, these channel partners will facilitate nearly 60 percent of all marketplace transactions, reckons Omdia – to help customers “manage their commitments, purchase across multiple cloud marketplaces, and provide expertise and support across the full customer lifecycle”.

Omdia said: “Channel partners continue to adapt to this new procurement method rather than being displaced by it, supported by partner private offers and distributor models from all three of the major hyperscalers… Beyond this, in the agentic age, partners are developing their own AI offerings and platforms, enabling them to capture a growing share of the billions of dollars transacted through these marketplaces.”

Alastair Edwards, chief analyst at Omdia said: “Hyperscaler marketplaces continue to see rapid momentum as a route to market for vendors across the technology industry. A small but growing number of ISVs are now reaching – and exceeding – $1 billion of annual sales through AWS, Google Cloud Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace, as they activate both partners and distributors to reach a broader set of cloud customers and drive an increasing share of sales. Agentic AI will be one of the fastest-growing categories through marketplaces in the next five years. The hyperscalers are competing hard to win the race as a channel for agentic AI through their agent marketplaces, because this accounts for an ever-greater proportion of cloud consumption.”