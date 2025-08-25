Kuwait deploys 5G-A with Huawei and Knetco

5G-A will enable use cases such as smart cities, automated industries, and advanced digital services across Kuwait

In sum – what to know:

Nationwide 5G Advanced rollout – Huawei and Knetco deployed 5G Advanced (5G-A) for all three operators, promising faster speeds, lower latency, and expanded network capacity.

Deployment supports Vision 2035 goals – The rollout strengthens Kuwait’s digital infrastructure strategy, aligning with national ambitions for economic diversification and modernization.

Lays groundwork for future 6G – Beyond connectivity, 5G-A enables smart city, mobility, and security applications while paving the way for next-generation wireless upgrades.

Chinese vendor Huawei and Kuwait Network Electronic Technology Company (Knetco) have completed the nationwide deployment of 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology in Kuwait, introducing higher speeds, lower latency, and expanded connectivity capacity.

Knetco, an official contractor of Kuwait’s Ministry of Communications, was selected as the primary partner for the rollout of the technology. The company managed the process across all three mobile operators in the country, Ooredoo, Zain and stc, from infrastructure preparation to system integration, according to local press reports.

The upgrade aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035, which emphasizes digital infrastructure as a pillar of economic diversification and modernization. 5G Advanced is designed to provide speeds up to ten times faster than current 5G networks, support ultra-low latency, and increase network capacity. These features will enable use cases such as smart cities, automated industries, and advanced digital services across Kuwait.

Knetco CEO Khaled Samy Hall said: “The arrival of 5G Advanced will transform how Kuwait communicates, operates, and innovates. Our partnership with Huawei ensures that this cutting-edge technology delivers lasting benefits to every sector from government services to individual consumers.”

The introduction of 5G Advanced is expected to support applications beyond telecom services, including drone operations, advanced security systems, Li-Fi communication, and smart mobility. The rollout is also seen as a step toward Kuwait’s digital transformation goals and a foundation for potential future migration to 6G technologies.

Last month, Zain officially rolled out its 5G-Advanced network across most of Kuwait.

The launch followed the announcement by the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) on the nationwide activation of 5G Advanced.

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) had identified 26 operators in 15 countries investing in 5G-Advanced technology. The GSA report noted that a total of 14 operators are evaluating, testing or trialing the technology.

However, GSA identified six operators with launched 5G-Advanced networks, including Telstra in Australia, China Mobile in China, CTM in Macao SAR and Singtel in Singapore. One operator is currently deploying a 5G-Advanced network, one is piloting a deployment and four operators are planning 5G-Advanced investments, the association said.