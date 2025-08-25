EdgeConneX, Lambda to develop AI DCs in Chicago and Atlanta

In Chicago, EdgeConnex and Lambda will develop a 23 MW single-tenant facility scheduled to be ready for service in 2026

In sum – what to know:

30MW+ AI capacity planned – EdgeConneX and Lambda will expand data center infrastructure in Chicago and Atlanta, with a 23 MW high-density facility in Chicago due in 2026.

Hybrid cooling for dense workloads – Facilities will combine liquid-to-the-chip and air cooling to support the extreme demands of AI training, inference, and HPC.

Scaling toward million-GPU target – Lambda aims to deploy more than one million GPUs by 2030, positioning the new sites as part of its long-term AI Factory vision.

EdgeConneX is collaborating with Lambda to deliver more than 30 megawatts (MW) of AI-focused data center capacity across Chicago and Atlanta, the latter said in a release.

The project is designed to support advanced artificial intelligence and cloud workloads with high-density environments.

In Chicago, the companies will develop a 23 MW single-tenant facility scheduled to be ready for service in 2026. The site will incorporate hybrid cooling technologies, combining liquid-to-the-chip direct cooling with air cooling, in order to meet the demands of power-intensive AI training and inference. In parallel, EdgeConneX continues to operate two air-cooled facilities serving Lambda in Atlanta (ATL02) and Chicago.

Lambda, which provides cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence research and enterprise applications, aims to scale toward a multi-gigawatt AI platform with a target of deploying more than a million GPUs by the end of the decade. The collaboration with EdgeConneX is intended to accelerate this expansion by integrating advanced data center design with Lambda’s AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Chicago deployment will utilize EdgeConneX’s Ingenuity platform, a next-generation data center model engineered for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI applications. Ingenuity supports rack densities exceeding 600kW, offering scalability for workloads that require significant computing power.

“Our partnership with Lambda underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge infrastructure solutions tailored for the AI era. We empower the most demanding AI and HPC workloads with unmatched density and flexibility with Ingenuity’s next-generation AI-ready data center solutions and our liquid cooling capabilities. This solution enables Lambda to lead in AI innovation and advance the future of AI-driven technologies for its cloud and hyperscale customers,” said Don MacNeil, chief revenue officer at EdgeConneX.

“Our mission at Lambda is to provide future-ready, scalable AI infrastructure that meets the demands of gigawatt-scale AI Factories for training and inferencing, while pushing the boundaries of deployment speed. By partnering with EdgeConneX in multiple locations, we combine cutting-edge data center technology with our AI architectures, ensuring unmatched speed-to-market and evolutivity for our customers,” said Ken Patchett, VP of data center infrastructure at Lambda.