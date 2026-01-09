SoftBank, Ericsson and Qualcomm trial 5G and 5G-A

The new Tokyo trial reduced wireless link latency by around 90% compared with scenarios that did not use 5G and 5G Advanced technologies such as L4S

In sum – what to know:

Latency reduction – The trial showed 90% wireless latency improvements by combining L4S and other 5G Advanced features on a live 5G SA network.

Real-world XR – Smart-glasses XR streaming was used to validate low-latency performance in a demanding, real-time application.

Network slicing – Advanced 5G capabilities were isolated to test devices, showing how operators can tailor networks for specific services.

Japanese carrier SoftBank, Ericsson Japan, and Qualcomm Technologies have completed a field trial testing low-latency 5G and 5G Advanced features on SoftBank’s commercial 5G Standalone (5G SA) network in Tokyo.

The trial focused on technologies designed to reduce delay and improve stability, including low latency, low loss, and scalable throughput (L4S), along with other 3GPP-standardized features such as configured uplink grant and rate-controlled scheduling.

As a real-world use case, the companies tested XR content streaming on smart glasses. The glasses connected to a smartphone via Wi-Fi, while the smartphone accessed the 5G SA network through dedicated base stations. Data was exchanged with application servers over the public internet.

XR applications are highly sensitive to delay, as even small latency issues can affect visual quality and user experience. According to the companies, the trial reduced wireless link latency by around 90% compared with scenarios that did not use 5G and 5G Advanced technologies such as L4S. The system delivered continuous, stable low-latency performance, the companies said.

The trial also used network slicing to limit advanced 5G features to the test devices, allowing the network to be optimized specifically for XR traffic without affecting other users.

SoftBank led site selection and performance evaluation, Ericsson supplied and configured 5G and 5G Advanced features, while Qualcomm Technologies provided the smart glasses, smartphone, and XR application used in the trial.

Jawad Mansour, president and representative director at Ericsson Japan, added: “This field trial is an important initiative that demonstrates ultra-low-latency, high-reliability communication required for next-generation XR experiences. XR has the potential to transform how work is done across many fields — industry, social infrastructure, entertainment, and more.”

Meanwhile, Hemanth Sampath, VP engineering at Qualcomm Technologies, noted that this initiative highlights the potential of combining XR and 5G technologies and showcases the value of distributed spatial computing and low-latency on-device capabilities enabled by the Snapdragon XR platforms.

In August 2025, Ericsson said it had expanded its relationship with SoftBank through a new commercial agreement focused on 4G and 5G radio network solutions. Under the terms of the deal, Ericsson will supply radio access equipment to support SoftBank’s network improvements across several key regions across Japan.

The agreement covers a wide range of spectrum bands — low, mid, and high — and includes enhancements to the carrier’s 4G network as well as an expanded rollout of 5G Standalone (5G SA).