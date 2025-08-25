Vodafone Idea launches 5G in Pune

TVodafone Idea has partnered with Ericsson to deploy energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks

In sum – what to know:

Pune joins Vi’s 5G footprint – The operator has now expanded next-gen connectivity to five cities in Maharashtra, following its initial 5G launch in Mumbai earlier this year.

Introductory unlimited data plans – Vi users with 5G-ready devices in Pune can access unlimited 5G data.

Network upgrades with Ericsson – Beyond 5G, Vi has upgraded 4G capacity at over 14,000 sites and added 2,100 new ones, supported by AI-powered optimization.

Indian carrier Vodafone Idea (Vi) officially launched 5G services in Pune, marking the city as the fifth in Maharashtra state to gain access to the operator’s next-generation network.

The expansion follows earlier launches in Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with Vi’s first 5G deployment in the state beginning in Mumbai in March 2025.

The rollout is part of the telco’s phased 5G expansion across its 17 priority circles, where it has secured spectrum. To date, Vi has introduced 5G in several major cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Customers in Pune with 5G-enabled smartphones will be able to access Vi 5G services immediately. As an introductory offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting at INR299 ($3,40).

Rohit Tandon, operations director at Vodafone Idea, said: “As we launch Vi 5G in Pune, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to the Queen of the Deccan. With our next-gen 5G alongside robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users.”

To support the rollout, Vi has partnered with Swedish vendor Ericsson to deploy energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to optimize performance automatically. In parallel, Vi has also upgraded its 4G network across Maharashtra and Goa. Since March 2024, over 7,900 sites have been equipped with 900 MHz spectrum to improve indoor coverage, while more than 7,000 sites received additional 2.1 GHz spectrum capacity. Another 2,100 new sites have been added across 2,200 towns.

Vodafone Idea previously told investors that launching 5G services later than its competitors has helped the company use newer technology and save costs. The carrier noted this delay allowed it to strategically adopt advanced Disaggregated Radio Access Network (RAN) systems, which improve operational efficiency, offer new capabilities and significantly reduce network deployment and maintenance expenses.

Vodafone Idea is also in process of expanding its 4G footprint across the country. Since April 2024, the company has deployed 4G on the 900 MHz band at 65,000 sites and added over 56,000 sites on the 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz and TDD bands. These upgrades have increased 4G data capacity by 35% and boosted 4G speeds by 26%.

Vodafone Idea’s 4G network now covers 84% of the population, up from 77% in March 2024. The company, a joint venture between the U.K.’s Vodafone Group and India’s Aditya Birla Group, said it would continue focusing on the 17 licensed areas or telecom circles for both 4G and 5G coverage.