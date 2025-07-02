Zain launches 5G-Advanced across Kuwait

Zain says its 5G-Advanced network will accommodate rising data demand, enable smart city services, and expand IoT capabilities across the country

In sum, what to know:

Nationwide 5G-Advanced – Zain launched Kuwait’s first 5G-Advanced network, offering high-speed coverage across most of the country to power smart cities, IoT and next-gen digital services.

Aligned with Vision 2035 – Backed by government support and Zain’s early infrastructure investments, the rollout supports Kuwait’s ambition to become a regional hub for the digital economy.

30-day trial for users – Eligible postpaid customers are automatically upgraded at no cost from June 30 to July 29, showcasing Zain’s customer-first approach to technology adoption.

Zain has officially rolled out its 5G-Advanced network across most of Kuwait, making the country one of the first globally to commercially deploy this technology. Zain said its 5G-Advanced upgrade will accommodate rising data demand, and also enable smart city services and expand IoT capabilities across the country.

The launch follows the announcement by the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) on the nationwide activation of 5G Advanced.

Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, vice chairman and group chief executive at Zain, said: “This progress places Kuwait among the first nations globally to launch 5G-Advanced commercially, reinforcing the country’s leadership in providing high-performance digital infrastructure. It opens vast opportunities to accelerate digital transformation, power smart services and IoT and redefine the connectivity experience for all.”

As a promotional offer, Zain is providing a free 30-day trial of 5G-Advanced to eligible postpaid users between June 30 and July 29, 2025. Compatible customers will be automatically upgraded at no extra cost, the telco said.

Last month, Saudi telco Zain KSA started the initial phase of its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network using the 600 MHz low-band spectrum. The full commercial launch is planned for the cities of Riyadh and Jeddah by the last quarter of 2025, with further expansion across major and secondary cities, as well as key roadways, in a future phase.

The 600 MHz spectrum band will allow the Arab carrier to expand its current 5G coverage more widely, particularly in areas of the country where higher-frequency signals face limitations. The 5G SA rollout by the Saudi operator is expected to improve its service reliability and indoor coverage. It will also support next-generation services such as Voice over New Radio (VoNR), RedCap devices as well as network slicing.

The new deployment in the 5G field will also enable the provision of services like HD video calling, cloud applications and mobile gaming.

In November 2024, Zain KSA announced the acquisition of new spectrum in the 600 MHz band with the aim of boosting its 5G SA services in the country. The band had been awarded by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) of Saudi Arabia.

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) has identified 26 operators in 15 countries investing in 5G-Advanced technology. The GSA report noted that a total of 14 operators are evaluating, testing or trialing the technology.

However, GSA has identified six operators with launched 5G-Advanced networks, including Telstra in Australia, China Mobile in China, CTM in Macao SAR and Singtel in Singapore. One operator is currently deploying a 5G-Advanced network, one is piloting a deployment and four operators are planning 5G-Advanced investments, the association said.

“Asia has seen the most activity for 5G-Advanced, with countries like India, Uzbekistan and Taiwan investing and China and Macao SAR launching 5G-Advanced. There has been little activity in North America and Latin America, with only one country in each region investing in the technology. Europe is slightly more active, with Turkey and Finland investing. Currently, no countries are investing in 5G-Advanced in Africa,” GSA said.