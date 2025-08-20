Vantage Data Centers plans $25B AI campus in Texas

Vantage noted that construction is already underway, with the first building expected to be operational in the second half of 2026

In sum – what to know:

$25B AI mega-campus in Texas – Vantage will invest $25 billion in a 1.4 GW campus, its largest project to date, with operations starting in 2026.

10 data centers planned – The 1,200-acre site will house 10 facilities totaling 3.7 million sq. ft., using liquid cooling to support GPU-intensive workloads.

Economic and local impact – The project is expected to employ 5,000 people and contribute to Shackelford County’s economy while pursuing LEED certification.

Vantage Data Centers plans to invest $25 billion in a hyperscale campus in Shackelford County, Texas, designed to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, the company said in a release.

The project, called Frontier, will span 1,200 acres and provide 1.4 gigawatts of capacity, making it the largest facility in Vantage’s global portfolio. The campus will include 10 data centers covering 3.7 million square feet, equipped to handle ultra high-density racks of more than 250 kilowatts each, the firm added.

Construction is already underway, with the first building expected to be operational in the second half of 2026. Vantage said the site will employ more than 5,000 workers across construction and ongoing operations.

To support next-generation AI workloads, Frontier will incorporate liquid cooling systems, which are increasingly critical for powering GPU-driven applications. The campus design follows the company’s sustainability framework, with a closed-loop chiller system aimed at minimizing water use. According to Vantage, this approach could save billions of gallons of water over the project’s lifecycle. The company is also pursuing LEED certification for the site.

Texas has become a focus for large-scale digital infrastructure projects, with its land availability, energy resources, and growing technology sector drawing major data center operators. Vantage also highlighted that the scale of Frontier reflects the increasing demands of AI providers seeking capacity in North America.

“Texas has become a critical and strategic market for AI providers. In particular, the launch of our Frontier campus with 1.4GW of GPU compute capacity marks a watershed moment for Vantage as we deliver on our promise to meet the unprecedented requirements of our customers,” said Dana Adams, president of North America for Vantage Data Centers. “This investment in Texas will be a significant economic growth driver for the area as we rapidly deploy the digital infrastructure needed to support AI applications. We look forward to being part of such a welcoming and proud community.”

Vantage operates or is developing data center facilities across the U.S., including in Ohio, Georgia, Texas, California, Virginia, Arizona, Indiana, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Washington.