Honeywell buys SparkMeter utility platforms – as industrial giants shrink to grow

Honeywell has acquired SparkMeter’s utility platforms in a tuck-in deal to expand its smart energy software, aligning with its strategy of spinning off legacy units while bolstering digital energy-transition capabilities.

In sum – what to know:

Tuck-in acquisition – the purchase of SparkMeter’s platforms will enhance Honeywell’s digital utility solutions.

Spin-off strategy – complements the carve-up of Honeywell’s main business; follows $14B in bolt-on recent deals.

Broader trend – reflects industry moves to break up legacy conglomerates and deepen digital expertise.

US-based Honeywell has acquired three utility platforms from Washington DC–based grid management provider SparkMeter in a targeted tuck-in deal to strengthen its position in energy transition and digital utility solutions. The move comes as Honeywell simultaneously pursues portfolio simplification and separation in other areas — part of a wider strategic rebalancing among industrial technology giants. Like ABB, GE, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Siemens, and United Technologies, Honeywell has moved to disentangle its legacy conglomerate operations into nimbler standalone businesses, and to bolster them separately via tactical acquisitions of horizontal tech capabilities.

The acquisition follows the announcement that it will spin-off its Aerospace Technologies and Solstice Advanced Materials divisions as separate businesses, each publicly-listed, and each with distinct strategies around perceived ‘mega trends’ in “automation, aviation, and energy transition”. The SparkMeter purchase (of its Praxis, GridScan, GridFin platforms; plus intellectual property and “certain related assets”) supports the third “pillar”, about supplying utilities with data and software tools to modernize grids, optimize rates, and integrate renewables. The SparkMeter platforms join its ‘smart energy’ portfolio, as part of its Forge Performance+ for Utilities solution.

Honeywell sold its Personal Protective Equipment business to Protective Industrial Products in May 2025. As part of this broader Industry 4.0 nip-and-tuck consolidation, it has announced $14 billion of acquisitions since 2023 in order to bring in horizontal tech capabilities – via deals for Compressor Controls Corporation, SCADAfence, the Access Solutions business of Carrier Global, Civitanavi Systems, CAES Systems, the LNG business from Air Products, Sundyne, Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies Business, and Li-ion Tamer. The firm is doubling-down on such bolt-on acquisitions with the SparkMeter arrangement, to deepen its digital capabilities in growth verticals.

The newly-acquired platforms are: Praxis (described as a “data platform… to deliver insights and analytics” to utilities), GridScan (a software application that provides “simple and immediate visibility into the operational performance and health of distribution grids”), and GridFin (a financial management application that “analyzes and manages energy supply costs, optimizes customer rates, and improves overall financial performance”). Like GE and Siemens, say, which have spun-off and expanded their healthcare and energy divisions, Honeywell is effectively shrinking to grow: carving up unwieldy legacy operations, and recruiting new digital expertise in each function.

Amol Motivala, president at Honeywell Smart Energy, said: “As the demand for energy continues to grow, utilities are facing new challenges that can impact their ability to quickly and efficiently modernize their infrastructure to meet these needs. By combining these SparkMeter technologies… we will provide our customers with advanced tools that automate, simplify and optimize their daily planning, operations and existing grid assets. The expansion of our smart energy portfolio will ensure our customers can navigate changing energy demands efficiently – allowing for more comprehensive data management, business intelligence and analytics functionality for utilities.”