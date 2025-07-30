Scaling Smart: How DartPoints Is Redefining Regional Data Infrastructure with Clarity, Culture, and Control with Scott Willis

In this episode, Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints, shares his leadership journey through long-distance telecom, wireless, and now data centers — and how DartPoints is meeting enterprise demands in non-tier-one markets. Scott outlines the company’s strategic recapitalization and shift toward owned assets to support 10–40 megawatt workloads, filling a critical gap left by hyperscaler-focused players. From future-proofing infrastructure and piloting next-gen cooling solutions to solving workforce challenges and scaling a mission-driven culture, Scott offers a clear roadmap for building sustainable, AI-ready ecosystems in edge-aligned environments.
Scott Willis serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of DartPoints and is also a member of the company’s Board of Directors. With over 30 years of experience in the communications and technology industries, Scott is a globally recognized leader known for his strengths in operations, finance, marketing, business development, and sales.
In recognition of his leadership and contributions to the industry, Scott was named CEO of the Year at the 2022 Globee Awards and was included in the IM100 list of top executives. In 2023, he was shortlisted for the TMT Leadership Award for CEO of the Year. He is also recognized as a best-selling author. His balance of vision, enthusiasm, and expertise positions him to continue leading DartPoints toward a strong future in the data center market.