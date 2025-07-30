Scaling Smart: How DartPoints Is Redefining Regional Data Infrastructure with Clarity, Culture, and Control with Scott Willis

YOU ARE AT:PodcastScaling Smart: How DartPoints Is Redefining Regional Data Infrastructure with Clarity, Culture,...

In this episode, Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints, shares his leadership journey through long-distance telecom, wireless, and now data centers — and how DartPoints is meeting enterprise demands in non-tier-one markets. Scott outlines the company’s strategic recapitalization and shift toward owned assets to support 10–40 megawatt workloads, filling a critical gap left by hyperscaler-focused players. From future-proofing infrastructure and piloting next-gen cooling solutions to solving workforce challenges and scaling a mission-driven culture, Scott offers a clear roadmap for building sustainable, AI-ready ecosystems in edge-aligned environments.

Scott Willis serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of DartPoints and is also a member of the company’s Board of Directors. With over 30 years of experience in the communications and technology industries, Scott is a globally recognized leader known for his strengths in operations, finance, marketing, business development, and sales.

In recognition of his leadership and contributions to the industry, Scott was named CEO of the Year at the 2022 Globee Awards and was included in the IM100 list of top executives. In 2023, he was shortlisted for the TMT Leadership Award for CEO of the Year. He is also recognized as a best-selling author. His balance of vision, enthusiasm, and expertise positions him to continue leading DartPoints toward a strong future in the data center market.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

