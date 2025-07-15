Edge Ahead: Digital Realty CTO Chris Sharp’s Vision for the Next-Gen Data Universe

In this episode, Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty, explores the evolving role of data centers in the age of AI and digital transformation. From demystifying inference vs. training workloads to outlining the future of colocation, Chris shares how Digital Realty is building modular, high-density infrastructure to meet soaring AI and cloud demands. He also dives into sustainability, nuclear and renewable energy strategies, and the concept of “Bragawatts” vs. real power delivery. Packed with strategic insights and bold predictions, Chris delivers a clear vision for how digital infrastructure must evolve to support private AI, data gravity, and the intelligent enterprise of tomorrow.
About Chris Sharp
|Chris Sharp has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, with an extensive background in developing technology strategies in global markets. He has a deep knowledge of the data center sector and is well positioned to expand technical innovation at Digital Realty.
Most recently, he was responsible for cloud innovation at Equinix, where he led the development of innovative cloud services solutions and developed new capabilities enabling next-generation, high-performance exchange, and interconnection solutions, facilitating broad commercial adoption of cloud computing on a global basis.
Previously, Chris held leadership positions at top network and colocation providers, including Qwest Communications, MCI/Verizon Business and Reliance Globalcom.