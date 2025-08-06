YOU ARE AT:PodcastReimagining Data Center Energy: Gauri Potdar and the Natural Gas Revolution at...
Reimagining Data Center Energy: Gauri Potdar and the Natural Gas Revolution at GPC Infrastructure

Podcast

In this episode, Gauri Potdar, Chief Commercial Officer of GPC Infrastructure, shares how her company is pioneering onsite natural gas power solutions for data centers — delivering scalable, efficient, and sustainable alternatives to traditional grid connections. Gauri explains how GPC assumes operational and commodity risk while providing turnkey solutions that integrate everything from gas supply to regulatory navigation. From accelerating speed to market to optimizing for emissions and redundancy, Gauri offers an insider’s look at what it means to design power infrastructure tailored for AI-era workloads and mission-critical reliability.

Gauri Potdar is an accomplished energy executive and sustainability strategist, currently serving as the Chief Commercial Officer at GPC Infrastructure. With over two decades of experience across emerging commodity markets, renewable energy, and midstream infrastructure, Gauri is known for her ability to identify growth opportunities and lead strategic partnerships in highly dynamic sectors.

Her career began in renewable energy development, where she led business development across power and environmental commodity markets. This work laid the foundation for her collaborative relationship with Jim, her current colleague at GPC. She later joined S&P Global Platts, focusing on emerging commodity markets and managing global exchange relationships.

In 2016, Gauri and Jim reunited to co-found H2O Midstream, a company focused on transforming the water midstream space. As Head of Corporate Development and acting Chief Sustainability Officer, she helped drive sustainable innovation and long-term value creation in water infrastructure.

Gauri holds dual degrees in Mathematics and Economics from Southern Methodist University, a Master’s degree in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin, and is a CFA Charterholder. Her unique blend of analytical rigor, commercial strategy, and environmental insight has made her a sought-after leader in the energy and infrastructure space.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

