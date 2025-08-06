Reimagining Data Center Energy: Gauri Potdar and the Natural Gas Revolution at GPC Infrastructure

In this episode, Gauri Potdar, Chief Commercial Officer of GPC Infrastructure, shares how her company is pioneering onsite natural gas power solutions for data centers — delivering scalable, efficient, and sustainable alternatives to traditional grid connections. Gauri explains how GPC assumes operational and commodity risk while providing turnkey solutions that integrate everything from gas supply to regulatory navigation. From accelerating speed to market to optimizing for emissions and redundancy, Gauri offers an insider’s look at what it means to design power infrastructure tailored for AI-era workloads and mission-critical reliability.

Gauri Potdar is an accomplished energy executive and sustainability strategist, currently serving as the Chief Commercial Officer at GPC Infrastructure. With over two decades of experience across emerging commodity markets, renewable energy, and midstream infrastructure, Gauri is known for her ability to identify growth opportunities and lead strategic partnerships in highly dynamic sectors.

Her career began in renewable energy development, where she led business development across power and environmental commodity markets. This work laid the foundation for her collaborative relationship with Jim, her current colleague at GPC. She later joined S&P Global Platts, focusing on emerging commodity markets and managing global exchange relationships.

In 2016, Gauri and Jim reunited to co-found H2O Midstream, a company focused on transforming the water midstream space. As Head of Corporate Development and acting Chief Sustainability Officer, she helped drive sustainable innovation and long-term value creation in water infrastructure.

Gauri holds dual degrees in Mathematics and Economics from Southern Methodist University, a Master’s degree in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin, and is a CFA Charterholder. Her unique blend of analytical rigor, commercial strategy, and environmental insight has made her a sought-after leader in the energy and infrastructure space.