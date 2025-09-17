YOU ARE AT:PodcastGuam Exchange: Building the Pacific’s Internet Infrastructure Through Data Centers and Subsea...

Guam Exchange: Building the Pacific's Internet Infrastructure Through Data Centers and Subsea Cables

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charles
In this episode, Jim Beighley, CEO of Citadel Pacific, and Jose Santiago, Senior Manager of Interconnection Strategy at the Guam Exchange, join Carrie Charles to spotlight Guam’s rising role in the global digital infrastructure ecosystem. Strategically positioned on U.S. soil in the heart of Asia-Pacific, Guam is becoming a vital low-latency interconnection point between major markets like Japan, Singapore, Australia, and the U.S. West Coast.

Jim and Jose share the vision behind the Guam Exchange, the island’s only open-access, carrier-neutral Internet Exchange and data center. Designed to aggregate and route traffic from a new generation of subsea cables — including Apricot, Echo, and Bifrost — the Guam Exchange provides hyperscalers, CDNs, fintech, gaming, and AI-driven platforms with a redundant, sovereign, and high-performance gateway to Asia.

With over 1.3 megawatts of IT load, SOC 2 certification, 24/7 support, and strategic peering capabilities, the Guam Exchange offers a compelling value proposition for enterprises seeking to reduce latency while maintaining data security under U.S. jurisdiction. Jim and Jose also unpack how geopolitics, network resiliency, and edge growth are converging to make Guam a digital crossroads for the future.

Whether you’re a global carrier, content provider, or infrastructure investor, this episode provides critical insight into why Guam is more than a dot on the map — it’s the new gateway to Asia.

Jim Beighley, CEO of Citadel Pacific Ltd overseeing all operations across Guam and the CNMI for its Data Center, Telecommunications, Solar Energy and Oil & Gas operations. Experienced Senior Executive and Board Member with a demonstrated history of working in the Telecommunications, Energy, Travel and Tourism and Retail industries. Strong business development professional skilled in Leadership, Executive Management, Business Strategy and Strategic Partnerships.

Jose Dante S. Santiago, comes from many years of experience in managing and maintaining operational enterprise, academic and research networks as well as the implementation of two internet exchange points prior to Guam IX. He’s been into technology for a very long time, playing with what ever electronics he had laying around at home. The curioisity and determination to engineer things drove a passion in technical hobbies such as working with small IoT’s all the way up to car modifications. With a technical and deductive mind set, coupled with years of experimental handy craft It’s become his passion to create new things.

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

