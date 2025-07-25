Virgin Media O2 expands small cell footprint to Bristol

In November 2024, Virgin Media O2 claimed to be the first operator in the U.K. to switch on 5G SA small cells

In sum – what you need to know:

Bristol joins small cell rollout – Virgin Media O2 and Ontix are extending their small cell deployments to Bristol, following launches in cities like Birmingham, London, and Reading.

£700M mobile upgrade underway – Virgin Media O2 is investing heavily in its Mobile Transformation Plan to improve coverage and capacity in dense urban zones.

Targeting high-demand hotspots – Small cells are being installed on street furniture in busy locations like transport hubs and stadiums to enhance 4G and 5G service.

U.K. carrier Virgin Media O2 and Ontix have partnered to deploy small cells in some of the busiest areas across Bristol, the latter said in a release.

O2 and Ontix said they are working together to deploy small cells in high-demand areas all across the country, including towns and cities such as London, Birmingham, Reading, Cambridge, Plymouth, and Chester.

Rob Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our Mobile Transformation Plan will see us invest £700 million ($941 million) into our mobile network this year to ensure our customers consistently receive an exceptional network experience wherever they are and even at the busiest times.”

“Small cells are an important part of this investment, offering an effective way to provide a local network boost to keep up with rising customer demand,” the executive added.

These upgrades are part of O2’s Mobile Transformation Plan, which is focused on expanding 4G and 5G coverage, a dedicated small cells rollout to boost capacity in dense urban areas, and innovative solutions to address persistent network pain points, including along railway lines, at airports, on motorways, and in stadiums and arenas.

In November 2024, Virgin Media O2 claimed to be the first operator in the U.K. to switch on 5G SA small cells. At launch, these were installed in central Birmingham, enhancing connectivity in some of the city’s busiest areas. The compact cells were mounted on existing street furniture to target zones with the highest data demand.

Virgin Media O2 officially launched its 5G SA network in 2024, with initial coverage across London, Manchester, Liverpool, Lincoln, Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, York, Belfast, Cardiff, Nottingham, and Slough.

Last month, Virgin Media O2 announced a spectrum transfer agreement with rival operator Vodafone UK that will see Virgin Media O2 acquire 78.8 megahertz of spectrum for an investment of £343 million.

The carrier said that this new spectrum will materially enhance its network position and help to improve the connectivity experience of consumers and businesses across the country.

Specifically, Virgin Media O2 will acquire 20 megahertz in the 1400 MHz band, 18.8 megahertz in the 2.1 GHz band, 20 megahertz in the 2.6 GHz band, and 20 megahertz in the 3.4 GHz band.

The deal, which follows the completion of the merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK and is subject to the approval of local regulator Ofcom, will bring Virgin Media O2’s total mobile spectrum share to approximately 30%.

The carrier also noted that the transfer of spectrum is part of a wider deal struck between Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone UK in July 2024 where the pair had agreed to extend and enhance their existing mobile network sharing arrangement for more than a decade. Following the completion of their merger, VodafoneThree will now participate in that network sharing agreement.

Virgin Media O2 also said that the new spectrum will benefit MVNOs who make use of the telco’s mobile network via wholesale partnerships to deliver their own mobile services to millions of people across the country.

The transfer of spectrum reduces the previous imbalances in spectrum between mobile network operators in the UK, enhancing competition, the telco said.