BT: Mobile upgrades in the UK could add $309 billion

In sum – what to know:

$309B on the table – BT and Assembly Research estimate improved 5G SA coverage could add up to $309 billion to the UK economy by 2035, driven by automation, connectivity and energy grid modernization.

Sector-wide uplift – From rural expansion and autonomous transport to drones and media, improved networks could unlock billions across multiple sectors, if spectrum and planning barriers are addressed.

BT calls for policy change – The report urges the U.K. government to reform planning laws and increase spectrum access to accelerate mobile infrastructure deployment and attract private investment.

Enhanced mobile connectivity could unlock as much as £230 billion ($309 billion) in economic value for the U.K. by 2035, according to a new study commissioned by BT Group.

The report, developed in collaboration with Assembly Research, emphasizes the role of high-capacity, resilient mobile networks — particularly Standalone 5G (5G SA) — in driving industrial innovation and national productivity.

Titled “Driving growth: The £230bn opportunity of improved mobile networks,” the report recommends policy action to accelerate mobile network rollouts in the country. Some of the key proposals outlined in the study include planning reform and broader spectrum availability to facilitate the deployment of more advanced mobile infrastructure.

BT estimates that industrial use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), enabled by 5G SA, could generate more than £88 billion in economic value alone. The BT report also identifies specific benefits in sectors, including:

-Transport: Expanding mobile connectivity on railways could generate £12 billion in productivity gains, while universal road coverage may support a £45 billion economic boost by enabling autonomous vehicle technologies.

-Rural areas: The report noted that upgrades to 4G and 5G SA in rural regions could inject £3 billion into local economies.

-Urban zones: Enhanced 5G SA coverage could add £26 billion through greater drone use and a further £9.5 billion in the digital media and advertising sectors.

The BT report also highlights potential productivity improvements from improved network reliability. Doubling business adoption of mobile backup systems could help recover approximately £7.9 billion in lost productivity due to reduced outages. Meanwhile, a further £37 billion in gains could come from supporting the modernization of the U.K.’s energy grid.

Howard Watson, chief security and networks officer at BT Group, said: “We’re proud to be the biggest investor in the U.K.’s networks. … But the way we use mobile connectivity is evolving, and as the demands on network capacity increase … greater support is needed to unlock more private sector investment.”

“To deliver the networks the nation needs … we need greater collaboration with the government and regulator. … Reforming planning laws and opening up spectrum access would help accelerate the deployment of these critical networks, the executive said.”

Mobile UK, the body representing the country’s four mobile network operators, has recently policymakers to take swift action to boost investment in the mobile sector, which it says is vital for supporting the U.K.’s economic growth and global competitiveness.

A report titled “Mobile Infrastructure Investment: The UK’s Route to Growth”, commissioned by Mobile UK, highlighted the strong economic benefits that come with a well-developed mobile network. According to the study, every £1 spent on mobile infrastructure can return £5 to the wider economy. The report also includes several key recommendations for how the government can unlock this value.

While the U.K. government efforts have successfully encouraged private investment in fixed broadband, Mobile UK argues that mobile networks now require similar attention and support. The report points to several actions the government can take to encourage more mobile investment.