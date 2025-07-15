BT, Nokia slice public 5G to go with Ericsson private 5G at UK SailGP race

BT and Nokia will deliver two dedicated 5G SA network slices for SailGP in Portsmouth, supporting race operations, media, and fan experiences – complementing Ericsson’s private 5G setup across the global series.

In sum – what to know:

Twin 5G SA slices – BT is providing two network slices of its EE 5G SA network for SailGP’s UK event, enabling real-time race operations, and fan and media support.

Public/private roaming – The setup supports roaming with Ericsson’s private 5G, used globally across the series, and includes Sony broadcast trials and immersive fan features.

Multi-slice debut – This marks BT’s first multi-slice deployment at a single event, using Nokia tech and enhanced radios for low-latency, high-capacity performance.

BT Group is to provide two slices of its public 5G network to the UK-leg of the SailGP grand-prix series this weekend (July 19 and 20). In a mish-mash of technologies and suppliers, BT has worked with Nokia to deploy network slicing capabilities in several 5G radio sites covering the event area around Portsmouth harbour. These slices will provide additional connectivity for the F50 catamarans, themselves, plus for the point of sale terminals and media broadcasts. They will complement a private 5G network from Ericsson, which was appointed in January to rig-up the whole race series with private 5G as it tours the world. The BT slices will support private/public 5G roaming, as well.

The SailGP event also stops in Australia, the US (three times), Brazil, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain, before winding up again in the UAE in November. BT has been appointed as ‘official technology supplier’ for the Portsmouth event, branded Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, where 12 national teams will compete on the waters of the Solent. (Ericsson is the ‘global technology partner’ for the whole championship.) The UK firm said the slices of its EE standalone 5G (5G SA) network are configured “end-to-end” with Nokia. They will underpin both the event’s operations and the ‘fan experience’, it said.

It is the first time BT has delivered multiple concurrent slices at the same event. It has previously deployed network slices at Wembley Stadium and Belfast Christmas market. The twin slices in Portsmouth will enhance connectivity at the event, and “complement” Ericsson’s work, said BT.

Ericsson’s enterprise wireless unit is supplying the private 5G setup at each race, either in dedicated local private 5G spectrum, as available, or in local tranches of licensed spectrum with operator partners. It is supplying Cradlepoint routers in the ‘wings’ of each catamaran to communicate with hardware and software systems from Oracle (OCI cloud infrastructure) via the private 5G setup – to deliver about 53 billion data points every race day, apparently. The Ericsson piece will support IoT measurements, video footage, and other critical comms on boats. Data will also support umpires with live video streams and fans with live statistical analysis

BT listed its full slicing remit, paraphrased as follows: seamless roaming between the private and public network across all boats; point-of-sale connectivity for quick payments in the merchandise shop in the stadium; trial of new broadcast capabilities with Sony, including support for uplink requirements for roaming full-HD cameras; and support for connectivity for (some) media to upload photos. Sony’s connected camera solution, comprising Sony Alpha cameras and PDT-FP1, is part of the mix. It seems slices of the EE network will also support a 360-degree AR/VR experience – to “allow fans to experience what it’s like to be onboard an F50”.

The latter will use new higher capacity 5G radios, being tested in Portsmouth by BT and Ericsson. These will deliver “ultra low-latency performance and gigabit capacity,” it said. Kerry Small, chief operating officer for business at BT Group, said: “5G SA isn’t just about faster speeds – it’s about unlocking tailor-made capabilities that can transform customer experiences. In partnership with SailGP, we’ve demonstrated this by using network slicing to streamline event operations and bring fans closer to the action than ever before. It’s a powerful example of how we’re evolving the UK’s best network to deliver next-generation connectivity and more immersive experiences.”

EE’s 5G SA network covers over 45 per cent of the UK population, it claims.

Warren Jones, chief technology officer of SailGP, said: “Bringing SailGP back to UK shores after three years is a major milestone, and delivering a world-class, tech-driven event is critical to the success of it. Partnering with BT has allowed us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sports connectivity. In a first for SailGP, BT’s use of 5G standalone network slicing ensures the global championship can maintain real-time communications, telemetry and live video from the racecourse – this collaboration showcases how cutting-edge connectivity can transform the delivery of global sporting events.”