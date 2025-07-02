Google Fiber, Nokia pilot network slicing for home broadband

Google Fiber noted the potential for “transactional slices” that would “spin up automatically, just for a few seconds”

Google Fiber (GFiber) and Nokia have completed what Nick Saporito, director of product management at GFiber, described in a blog post as a “foundational test” of network slicing technology for residential broadband, aiming to deliver customized quality-of-service tiers to home users.

Although details about the specific Nokia technology used in the demonstration were not disclosed, Saporito wrote that the test “worked,” showing how network slicing can dynamically allocate bandwidth to particular applications. For example, a work laptop’s video call or an intensive gaming session could be prioritized over other home network traffic. “And we can see a future where applications (AI, VR, etc.) may require next-level performance. Network slicing could be how we level up network performance,” he added.

Network slicing, a concept from 5G Standalone (5G SA) architecture, leverages technologies like network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) to enable flexible, programmable networks. This approach allows disparate services that would normally require parallel infrastructure to coexist on a single network. Each “slice” functions as an isolated, end-to-end network tailored to the needs of a specific application.

Or as Saporito put it: “TLDR: [I]t gives us the ability to carve up a customer’s home network into different ‘lanes,’ each optimized for a specific use.”

Saporito also noted the potential for “transactional slices” that would “spin up automatically, just for a few seconds.” He explained these slices could enable secure financial logins by connecting directly to a bank without routing traffic through the broader internet. “You wouldn’t even notice it happening, but it could add meaningful peace of mind,” he continued.

While neither company has provided a timeline for commercial deployment, both positioned the pilot as a key step toward giving consumers more control over their home broadband experience.

“Network slicing is the next logical step in how we think about GFiber service — especially our lifestyle products like Core, Home and Edge, built to meet the needs of customers’ unique internet lifestyles,” Saporito wrote.

