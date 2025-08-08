du, partners to develop Arabic-language LLM for telecoms

du said the LLM model will support operational tasks such as real-time customer complaint handling, device issue diagnostics, and internal process optimization

In sum – what to know:

Arabic telecom LLM for operations – The model supports internal use cases like complaint handling and system insights, using context-aware Arabic tailored to telecom.

Built with global and regional partners – du developed the LLM alongside Microsoft, Nokia, Khalifa University, and ITU, combining technical, research, and policy expertise.

Lays foundation for broader Arabic AI – Initial focus is on internal operations, but future versions may include multilingual support and external applications.

UAE-based telecommunications operator du has announced a new collaboration with Microsoft, Nokia, Khalifa University’s 6G Research Center, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with the aim of developing what it claims to be the first Arabic-language large language model (LLM) specifically designed for internal telecom operations.

In a release, the Arab carrier noted that the LLM model has been developed to support operational tasks such as real-time customer complaint handling, device issue diagnostics, and internal process optimization through AI-generated insights. Unlike general-purpose AI systems, this model is developed to function fluently in Arabic while incorporating cultural and linguistic nuances relevant to users in the UAE and broader region.

The new project brings together international technology providers, academic research institutions, as well as policy experts in a joint effort to address the growing need for localized AI systems in strategic sectors. The new LLM model is trained and hosted within the UAE, in line with the country’s ongoing emphasis on developing sovereign AI infrastructure and capabilities.

Saleem AlBlooshi, chief technology officer at du, said the LLM supports the company’s efforts to improve operational efficiency through AI systems that are both linguistically and contextually aligned with regional needs. “Together with our partners, we are creating AI tools that understand our language, context, and operational requirements,” he said.

In addition to its internal applications, the collaboration could pave the way for broader AI deployments in Arabic, including external or customer-facing services and future multilingual capabilities.

In December 2024, du inaugurated the du Innovation Center, an initiative focused on leveraging advanced technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence, to develop practical solutions for both consumer and enterprise applications.

This facility, located in Dubai, aims to strengthen the country’s position as a regional hub for technological innovation, particularly in the deployment of next-generation networks and services, the telco had said.

The new facility will concentrate on exploring the commercial potential of 5G-Advanced technology. Areas of focus include the integration of AI, advancements in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), extended reality (XR), open network systems and business-to-business (B2B) applications. By fostering these developments, du seeks to deliver practical tools and services that enhance experiences across a variety of sectors.

For consumers, the initiative promises improvements in live streaming, online gaming, and remote work solutions through faster uplink speeds, optimized performance and reduced latency. Upgrades to Fixed Wireless Networks are expected to provide gigabit-level speeds, improving video streaming and gaming experiences. AI-enabled tools, such as remote gaming access, aim to further refine performance and connectivity for end users, the Arab telco added.

In the enterprise space, du’s new innovation center will focus on delivering high-performance network solutions. These include dedicated 5G-A connections, smart networks and mobile private networks tailored to business-critical applications like smart manufacturing, collaborative work environments and logistics optimization. Emerging services under development include AI-driven solutions such as digital humans and virtual assistants, designed to support businesses in enhancing their operational efficiency, according to du.