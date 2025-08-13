BSNL inks partnerships to launch 5G, AI training hub

BSNL noted that Ericsson will set up a dedicated 5G Center of Excellence to deliver training on next-generation mobile technologies

In sum – what to know:

Major tech partnerships for telecom skills – BSNL partners with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia to deliver training in 5G, AI, ML, networking, and cybersecurity at Jabalpur’s BRBRAITT center.

2,000 trainees per year – Courses will prepare participants for next-gen telecom jobs, with hands-on labs and specialized centers from each partner.

Supports Digital India and Skill India – The initiative aims to bridge India’s telecom skills gap, boost digital readiness, and foster innovation in AI and network technologies.

Indian state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Ericsson India, Qualcomm Technologies, Cisco, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India to roll out advanced training programs in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), networking, and cybersecurity.

The initiative will be based at the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, as part of the Department of Telecommunications’ plan to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Center (TIRTC). The center is expected to train over 2,000 participants annually, offering courses ranging from short two-week modules to intensive 84-hour programs.

Each partner will bring a specialized focus. Ericsson will set up a dedicated 5G Center of Excellence to deliver training on next-generation mobile technologies. Qualcomm will open a 5G and AI-focused institute to support skills in emerging areas such as AI-driven network optimization and IoT connectivity. Cisco will provide networking and cybersecurity courses through its global Networking Academy platform, targeting both industry professionals and students. Nokia will collaborate with BRBRAITT to establish a joint 5G and AI/ML laboratory, enabling trainees to work with real-world telecom infrastructure and AI tools.

The program aligns with government flagship initiatives such as Digital India and Skill India, aiming to boost the country’s digital talent pool and readiness for future telecom demands.

In June, the Indian government confirmed that BSNL was planning to deploy another 100,000 4G towers across the country, following the successful installation of nearly 100,000 towers.

In May 2023, BSNL awarded a contract to a TCS-led consortium, which includes Tejas Networks, the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) — the developer of BSNL’s 4G core — and ITI Ltd. The agreement covers the supply of 4G equipment for 100,000 telecom towers. It also includes network components, along with third-party elements and a 10-year annual maintenance contract.

The company is preparing for a nationwide 5G rollout after reaching a stabilization of its ongoing 4G deployment, according to recent reports, which cited the country’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as saying.

Scindia confirmed that BSNL will switch to 5G technology only after its 4G network is fully stabilized and meets service quality standards.

“Once the 100,000 towers [are] put up and the network is stabilized, once we see that the QoS is up to the mark… then we start switching. Moving from 4G to 5G is not that difficult,” the official said.