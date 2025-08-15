du, Huawei launch 5G-Advanced in UAE

du said its 5G-Advanced network also enables intelligent automation, ultra-reliable low-latency communication, and massive machine-type communication

In sum – what to know:

5G-A now live in UAE – du and Huawei have deployed 5G-Advanced on du’s live network, enabling faster speeds, lower latency, and expanded service capabilities.

Dual-band spectrum upgrade – Uses 64T64R AAUs in 3.7 GHz and 2.6 GHz bands to enhance capacity, coverage, and spectrum efficiency.

Supports advanced services – Designed to improve performance for 8K streaming, real-time conferencing, IoT deployments, and large-scale digital infrastructure.

Emirati-based telco du has partnered with Huawei to launch 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology on its live network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to local press reports.

The rollout incorporates 64T64R Dual Band Active Antenna Units (AAUs) operating in the 3.7 GHz (N78) and 2.6 GHz (N41) spectrum bands. This configuration is aimed at boosting capacity, extending coverage, and improving spectrum efficiency.

The 5G-Advanced deployment delivers benefits for both consumers and enterprises. End-users will experience ultra-fast data speeds suitable for 8K video streaming and real-time conferencing, expanded coverage in remote areas, and ultra-low latency for mission-critical applications such as autonomous driving and smart city infrastructure. For enterprises, the network supports massive IoT deployments and large-scale digital services.

Technically, the network has achieved a peak data rate of approximately 5.4Gbps, with average data rates improving by up to 33%. The solution also strengthens cell-edge performance and uplink speeds, leveraging Massive MIMO and enhanced spectrum aggregation.

The telco’s 5G-Advanced network also enables intelligent automation, ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine-type communication (mMTC).

du’s chief technology officer, Saleem AlBlooshi, said: “5G-Advanced is a monumental leap forward for du and the UAE’s telecom sector. This milestone reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class connectivity and support the nation’s vision to be a global technology leader. It also reaffirms our focus on building a green, sustainable network for the future.”

Huawei’s chief of UAE carrier business, Felix Liu, added: “We have been continuously engaged with our customers to understand network needs and provide tailored solutions which can bring business success. Huawei’s 5G Dual Band AAU is another flagship solution which offers outclass network performance and customer experience and is in line with UAE’s sustainability goals.”