Claro, Huawei test 5G-A technology in Peru

Claro Perú has conducted trials of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology, reaching peak download speeds of 10 Gbps — up to ten times faster than conventional 5G, the South American telco said in a release.

The tests were carried out in a controlled environment using standalone architecture, mid-band and millimeter-wave spectrum and supported by Chinese vendor Huawei. The demonstration showcased the potential of the technology as a bridge between today’s 5G networks and the eventual deployment of 6G, enabling faster speeds, ultra-low latency, massive connectivity and better energy efficiency, the telco said.

“This technological evolution prepares us to offer more robust, faster and efficient services,” said Juan David Rodríguez, chief technology officer at Claro Perú.

Huawei’s regional VP for América Móvil, Samuel Qu, added: “5G-A’s capabilities will deliver a deterministic user experience and unlock new-generation services connecting people, devices and autonomous systems across critical industries.”

The test also included simulations of massive connectivity under demanding scenarios. Huawei cited a real-world example in Qingdao, China, where a 5G-A network improved factory logistics by 50% and cut storage time from 30 to 1 day.

The 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz spectrum bands used in the tests were temporarily allocated by Peru’s Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC).

Telecom operators should accelerate efforts to turn 5G-Advanced (5G-A) networks into new revenue streams by focusing on differentiated user experiences, network slicing for industries and artificial intelligence (A)I-powered optimization, according to James Chen, president of Huawei’s carrier business group, during a session on 5G monetization at MWC Shanghai 2025, which took place last week in the Chinese city.

During his presentation, the Huawei executive stressed that the transition from 5G to 5G-A offers a significant opportunity to unlock new value in both consumer and enterprise markets. However, Chen noted that success will depend on operators’ ability to build differentiated user experiences, target vertical industries and deliver consistent service quality.

“Network experience is becoming a key driver of monetization,” he said, pointing to recent practices in the Chinese market, where domestic carriers have begun offering tiered service packages based on experience metrics such as latency and upload speeds, which is particularly relevant in scenarios like HD video calling and cloud-based mobile gaming.

The executive also cited specific consumer use cases where 5G-A technology is already proving to be monetizable by operators. In China, for example, telcos have started bundling high-speed uplink experiences for short video creators and live streamers. “These users are willing to pay more for guaranteed performance,” Chen explained.

For use cases in the enterprise segment, the executive highlighted the growing demand for network slicing, which enables customized service levels for different industrial applications. In this particular field, the executive added that Huawei is currently working with operators on campus networks, which is already generating new revenue streams. Also, in sectors such as manufacturing and logistics, 5G-A capabilities — like deterministic latency and high uplink throughput — are supporting smart factory deployments and remote inspections, Chen added.

Another pillar of Chen’s message was the role of AI in maximizing 5G-A monetization. He described how AI can help optimize spectrum allocation, predict traffic hotspots, and improve power efficiency which help reduce operational costs and improving service availability.