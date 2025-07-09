Nokia combines with Saudi telcos to test indoor 5G SA network sharing

Local carriers Zain and Mobily took part in the 5G SA trial, which used 5G Sa kit in the 4.0–4.1 GHz band.

In sum – what to know:

Shared 5G – Nokia and partners completed a pilot using shared indoor 5G spectrum in Saudi Arabia, allowing all mobile operators to offer 5G on the same equipment.

Greener 5G – Using 4.0–4.1 GHz shared spectrum and Nokia’s active sharing software, the setup cuts deployment costs by 60% and avoids energy-intensive installations.

Future 5G – The system can host both public and private 5G networks, making it suitable for enterprises, public spaces, and smart city infrastructure.

Nokia has worked with local Saudi groups on a pilot deployment of indoor 5G Standalone (5G SA) coverage using shared spectrum in the 4.0–4.1 GHz band. The other parties were Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST), neutral host provider ACES NH, and telecom operators Mobily and Zain KSA.

The Finnish vendor said the trial is the first time that all operators in Saudi Arabia have been able to offer high-speed 5G indoors through a single system – without needing duplicate equipment or relying on legacy 4G infrastructure.

The setup uses its Shikra radios and multi-operator core network (MOCN) software to allow different mobile providers to share the same hardware and spectrum. Nokia reckons the arrangement lowers costs by more than 60% and avoids operator-specific installations.

The trial system was installed in medium-traffic buildings, offering reliable 5G coverage indoors without the complexity of traditional distributed antenna systems (DAS) – which typically require separate gear and spectrum for each carrier, said Nokia. The new model could be useful in offices, shopping malls, and public venues, it suggested.

The pilot also showed potential for shared infrstructure to deliver private 5G services to businesses and factories, alongside public mobile services.

Mikko Lavanti, senior vice president for mobile networks at Nokia in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regon, said: “Sharable indoor spectrum gives stakeholders a powerful new tool to boost indoor 5G adoption without complex auctions or spectrum refarming. Our Shikra pico radios and true 5G SA active sharing software prove that one neutral host system can serve every operator with carrier-grade performance, cutting both cost and carbon emissions per gigabyte.”

In January, Nokia and Zain KSA announced a collaboration to address indoor mobile coverage challenges and optimize enterprise connectivity in Saudi Arabia. The partnership was aimed at introducing what it claims to be the region’s first 4G/5G Femtocell solution in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and Africa region.

The initiative will involve deploying Nokia’s 4G and 5G smart nodes alongside several of its other products and services, including IP Security Gateway, Femto Manager and End-to-End Delivery solutions. Nokia said its smart nodes are expected to enhance indoor connectivity for Zain KSA’s enterprise clients by ensuring secure and reliable 4G and 5G network availability at diverse business locations.