Ericsson, e& UAE to expand 5G network with 5G-A, RedCap

In sum, what to know:

Three-year 5G upgrade deal – Ericsson and e& UAE signed a multi-year agreement to expand 5G capacity, coverage and efficiency while introducing new 5G Advanced features.

First RedCap commercial rollout – The deal marks the region’s first commercial deployment of Ericsson’s RedCap tech, which enables lightweight, cost-efficient 5G IoT applications.

Modernization aligned with sustainability – e& UAE will update existing radio infrastructure to improve energy efficiency, supporting its Net Zero ambitions and the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030.

Ericsson and Emirati-based telco e& UAE have signed a three-year agreement to expand and modernize the latter’s 5G radio access network (RAN). In a release, the Nordic vendor noted that the new deal stipulates the deployment of Ericsson’s latest radio technology and introduces 5G Advanced (5G-A) features, including the first commercial use of Reduced Capability (RedCap) in the Middle East and Africa.

Under the terms of the deal, the vendor will provide equipment from its latest Radio System portfolio to boost network capacity, extend 5G coverage and enhance energy efficiency. The upgraded network will prepare the Arab carrier’s network for future capabilities like AI-driven RAN automation and advanced RAN slicing.

The agreement builds on prior collaboration between the two companies, which included pilot deployments of 5G Advanced features such as RedCap and critical Internet of Things (IoT).

Marwan Bin Shakar, acting chief technology and information officer at e& UAE, said: “Our agreement with Ericsson reflects a shared vision for digital transformation and reinforces our commitment to maintaining a cutting-edge 5G network that delivers premium services to both consumers and enterprises. By leveraging Ericsson’s latest technology, we are ensuring that our network remains future-ready, supports innovative 5G Advanced services and aligns with our Net Zero pledge through improved energy efficiency.”

Petra Schirren, president of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “Our partnership with e& reflects our shared focus on delivering 5G capabilities across the region. This agreement will support e& UAE in expanding and modernizing its radio access network with the latest Ericsson Radio System products and solutions.”

The new agreement also paves the way for more advanced RAN features to be deployed in the UAE, supporting innovations in AI-powered automation, service-aware connectivity and more flexible network slicing, according to the Nordic vendor.

In November last year, e& UAE completed what it claimed was to be a world-first deployments of Ericsson’s dual-band Massive MIMO radio, the AIR 3229, on its network. The Swedish vendor said the deployment would boost network performance, increase capacity and reduce the carbon footprint. Its dual-band AIR 3229 radio supports simultaneous 5G service delivery on both the 2.6 GHz and 3.5 GHz bands — allowing for a doubling of time division duplex (TDD) carrier components (two to four) at high-capacity 5G sites.

The vendor also highlighted that this solution enhances network performance while addressing challenges related to site acquisition, installation complexity and tower load management. Ericsson’s solution reduces power consumption by 20% and minimizes the tower load by 25%.

Ericsson and e& UAE have previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaborative exploration of 6G technology, its use cases and future network evolution.

The Swedish company also noted that the 6G agreement with the Arab telco will serve as an early engagement for defining the next generation of future mobile network evolution. It will also include a series of technical discussions and engagements aimed at jointly exploring key 6G technology concepts, added the vendor.