Ericsson, e& UAE sign MoU for 6G collaboration

Ericsson noted that the new agreement will serve as an early engagement for defining the next generation of future mobile network evolution

Ericsson and Emirati-based telco e& UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaborative exploration of 6G technology, its use cases and future network evolution.

In a release, Ericsson noted that the new agreement with the Arab telco will serve as an early engagement for defining the next generation of future mobile network evolution. It will also include a series of technical discussions and engagements aimed at jointly exploring key 6G technology concepts, added the vendor.

Khalid Murshed, chief technology and information officer at e& UAE, said: “This collaboration is a testament to our dedication for driving the digital future and pushing the boundaries of a more connected and technologically advanced future. We are thrilled to partner with Ericsson on exploring 6G and its future network evolution.”

“We have barely scratched the surface with 5G which will overtake 4G and become the dominant mobile technology after 2027 and, with 5G Standalone and 5G Advanced, realize its transformative potential over the next several years. At the same time, we have started the proactive approach to 6G research with our partners to shape the next generation of mobile networks,” said Ekow Nelson, vice president and head of Global Customer Unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

“Collaborating closely with e& UAE, we aim to leverage our shared expertise to drive progress in the development of 6G for the United Arab Emirates, and the wider region,” he added.

Last month, e& UAE said it had reached a new record speed of 62 Gbps after it aggregated multiple carriers across high-band and low-band over simplified architecture. The telco said it used “cutting-edge” hardware and “sophisticated” algorithms like MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output) to achieve this 5G-A record speed.

In a separate announcement, Ericsson and e& UAE recently claimed the successful implementation of Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S), a time-critical communication technology, in a 5G commercial network for the first time in the Middle East and Africa.

The technology was demonstrated through a cloud gaming showcase conducted on e& UAE’s 5G Standalone commercial network on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024, where L4S resulted in reducing the latency to less than half and perfectly maintaining it within a predefined range, Ericsson said.

The Swedish vendor noted that the introduction of L4S time-critical communication technology marks a significant milestone in e& UAE’s journey towards 5G-Advanced, where it will enable the Arab telco to enrich its 5G capabilities, catering to time-sensitive use cases in industrial control and mobility automation.

In addition, L4S time-critical communication technology is expected to play a crucial role in supporting a wide range of rate-adaptive media applications and services, including media production, extended reality (XR) and cloud gaming.