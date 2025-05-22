AI campus initiative unites MGX, Nvidia and French partners

The AI campus will be located in the Paris region and is expected to reach a capacity of 1.4 GW

In sum – what you need to know:

MGX, Nvidia lead €8.5 billion AI campus in France – In partnership with Bpifrance and Mistral AI, the UAE and French-backed project will create Europe’s largest AI campus near Paris.

Full-stack AI lifecycle support – The facility will offer exascale computing, sovereign cloud, and low-carbon hyperscale data centers to support training, inference, and deployment across sectors.

Construction in 2026, launch by 2028 – Building of the AI campus is set to begin in H2 2026, with operations expected to commence in 2028.

French national investment bank Bpifrance and MGX, the UAE investment fund focused on artificial intelligence and advanced technology, together with generative AI firm Mistral AI, and Nvidia, announced the creation of a joint venture aimed at establishing Europe’s largest AI Campus.

During the Choose France Summit held in Versailles this week, the partners said that the AI campus will be located in the Paris region and is expected to ultimately reach a capacity of 1.4 GW. Bloomberg reported the project is valued at 8.5 billion euros ($9.64 billion).

This strategic initiative builds on broader AI cooperation agreements previously signed by the UAE and French governments at the AI Action Summit in February 2025.

Under the initiative, the partners will develop what it claims to be Europe’s first purpose-built intelligence hub supporting the full AI lifecycle, from model training and inference to deployment of generative and applied AI systems.

The partners also noted that the AI campus will feature advanced compute infrastructure, facilities for experimentation, as well as real-world development environments.

The open platform will include exascale-class computing, sovereign cloud integration, and low-carbon hyperscale data centers optimized for AI. It will support large-scale AI adoption in fields such as healthcare, mobility, energy, finance, and manufacturing.

Ahmed Yahia, managing director and CEO of MGX, said: “France has the ambition and capability to lead in this new AI era. At MGX, we see AI as the most transformative force of our time, and believe open, enduring infrastructure is key to unlocking its broad societal impact. The France AI Campus will accelerate breakthroughs across science, education, public services, and business, fueling Europe’s next wave of innovation.”

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, added: “The AI Campus will be a transformational infrastructure for France – built in France, to fuel France in the era of AI. It will revolutionize science, education, and industry.”

The AI Campus will be supported by an ecosystem of public and private partners from government, technology, industry, and academia. Confirmed partners include holding group Bouygues, energy company EFD Group, Ecole Polytechnique, RTE, and Sipartech.

Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with operations launching by 2028.

Cisco has recently announced plans to establish a new global AI hub (Global AI Hub) in France, as part of a broader set of initiatives to support artificial intelligence development and digital skills training in the country. The announcement was made during the Choose France Summit in Paris.

The new hub, to be located in Paris, will focus on developing secure and energy-efficient AI-ready infrastructure. It will also include a global center of expertise for advanced data center cooling technologies. In addition to the hub, Cisco said it will train 230,000 people in digital and AI-related skills across France over the next three years. The company’s Networking Academy has already trained nearly 400,000 individuals in France since its launch in 2001, through a network of more than 500 academies.

The move aligns with a broader wave of investment in France’s AI ecosystem. Microsoft recently committed $4.3 billion to expand its AI and cloud operations in the country by 2027. That includes providing up to 25,000 GPUs and training one million people in AI-related skills.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also outlined plans to attract €109 billion in AI-related investments, including €20 billion from Canadian investor Brookfield and a potential €50 billion from the United Arab Emirates.