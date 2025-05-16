YOU ARE AT:EnterprisePrivate 5G mega deals – Future Tech gets $50m from DOD (and...
Private 5G mega deals – Future Tech gets $50m from DOD (and the rest)

Specialist integrator Future Tech has scored impressive private 5G wins with US defense, energy, transport customers. Nokia leads deals, Ericsson fuels growth. US and EU telcos are knocking on its door for help. AI is driving broader enterprise demand.

In sum – what to know:

Industry 4.0 wins – Future Technologies has landed major US contracts across defense, energy, transport – showing, anecdotally, that private 5G has good traction.

Nokia vs Ericsson – biggest deals are with long-time partner Nokia, but the firm has a booming neutral-host pipe with Ericsson that has gone from zero to $27m in months.

AI and MNOs – new collaboration with carriers shows telcos value private 5G (and private 5G specialists) to unlock enterprise opportunities; AI cross-sales are a boon, too.

There remains a degree of suspicion about the real size and speed of the private 5G opportunity – even despite decent cheer from the vendor set, new optimism from global carriers, and feisty forecasts from astute analysts about how the market is building a head of steam. But if you want some kind of anecdotal proof, then this is a good account. 

US system integrator Future Technologies has signed major multi-million dollar deals with the Department of Defense (DOD), two top-tier energy firms, a “top-10” airport, and a “top-two” maritime port – all in the last couple of months, all in the US, all with Nokia, all on five-year terms. The DOD deal, for the army and air force, is worth £50 million, and follows a $30 million win a year ago

It is the single biggest contract Future Technologies has ever signed. None of the other customers can be named – as tends to be the way with paranoid industrialists in charge of new tech, looking for a competitive edge. But the two energy deals are with Fortune 10 and Fortune 200 companies, apparently – operating in the Permian Basin, crossing Texas and New Mexico.

It is one of the largest sedimentary oil and gas producing regions in the country, and the double deal has forced Future Technologies to double its office in Midland, Texas. “We literally ran out of space,” says Peter Cappiello, the firm’s chief executive. “First-world problems,” he reflects, with a wry chuckle. Hard not to concede the point; and he races through the rest. 

(The company secured $14 million, at least, from the energy sector last year.)

The airport deal, which has Future Technologies in a sub-contracting role, will be worth between $5 million and $15 million, he reckons – depending on the final “design criteria”. It will cover both indoor and outdoor comms, terminal to tarmac, and be the “largest airport private network in the US”, he says. The maritime port, also unnamed, has handed Cappiello’s crew a $5 million contract.

There is more, all signed through March and April – the story goes. Future Technologies, a long-time Nokia shop, has picked up a couple wins with Ericsson, too – one with a Fortune 500 food manufacturer (“for distribution center connectivity”, and a Fortune 500 cement manufacturer (“for indoor/outdoor industrial connectivity”). “All of that is since our last chat [in February].”

Besides, Cappielli claims his firm has seen unsigned ‘sales-pipe’ orders (where it has reached verbal agreements with enterprises, effectively) for new neutral host solutions go from zero to $27 million – also, in just months. “We kicked that off, and it has been rapid. We have a couple early design wins. It’s been good for us,” he says. All of its neutral host activity is with Ericsson.

Capiello comments: We’ve been with Nokia for five years, and we are good partners; everyone knows that. Whereas we have only started with Ericsson this year. It has been good – and important to be able to offer our customers different solutions. Both companies respect what we’re doing, and that we are doing it in a fair and orderly manner.”

He adds: “A lot of companies dilute their value prop because they partner with too many. For us, single-threaded is maybe not right, but having five products isn’t right either. We’re good with these two.” All of which sounds explosive and exponential on one hand, in terms of new sales wins, and reasonable and measured on the other, in terms of managing new staff and partners.

But more interesting, actually, is Cappiello’s review of new market trends – as experienced at the Industry 4.0 coal-face, as enterprises show rising interest in private 5G networks, likely spurred by all the AI brouhaha. He sets them out as follows: private/public 5G interoperability is a thing; carriers want in, and are ready to collaborate; and enterprises IT/OT functions are asking for AI.

RCR is handing the story over to Cappiello at this point, to describe these trends himself – as below. There is something else brewing, though, at Future Technologies, which we will discuss in these pages in due course. In the meantime, the team will be at Dell Tech World in Las Vegas next week, showing computer vision on a private 5G-connected XR8000 platform. Catch them there.

All the quotes below are from Cappielo; and so is this one, which gives a sense of the firm’s ambition: “We are an antagonist in this market. We are like David, running around with a slingshot. But we are hitting good targets, and we have a plan to be more. We want to be the biggest private network provider in North America.” The story will play out, it seems. But here are those trends…

1 | PRIVATE GATEWAY TO HYBRID ENTERPRISE 5G

“We’re seeing the hybrid public / private 5G network starting to materialize, and the US carriers approaching us to partnering on that – on the grounds we have a portfolio of large accounts, and they want to enable their spectrum assets and capabilities with those customers. So that’s a trend, which is positive. The MNOs will take business where they can, but they recognise what we do and what we bring, and want to engage. And that cuts across both private and neutral host solutions.” 

2 | MNO CONDUIT FOR MULTI-NATIONAL SERVICE

“Related, we are working with a carrier in Canada to enable certain large-scale cross-border industrial projects. We are also engaged with a European operator that wants help with its multinational clients in the US – where we are positioned to handle the US delivery. Which is a new thing for us this year. But it makes sense because their customers, not headquartered in the US, are in the same industrial markets as us – and want to support operations this side of the pond. It is funny because we don’t like to date a whole lot with the carriers, and our response is: partner with us, or we’ll just see you out there. But this time it could be a match.”

3 | TRUSTED SUPPORT FOR NEW IT/OT AI REMIT

“The other big trend is that our customers, in IT and OT, are suddenly coming to us for cameras – for camera vision. They wanted a $100,000 camera; they now want $500,000 cameras. It is a shift because cameras used to be for security [purchased by security teams]. But now enterprises want cameras for AI, and they want the IT/OT network teams to be in charge of them. And they are coming to us because we have trust with them via transformation of their network infrastructure.

“So they ask: ‘Can you do this? Can you give us the edge and analytics, as well. And we are not a digital transformation business. But we are doing the connectivity, and we’ll do what customers want, and there is a pull-through for us. ‘Sure, we’ll sell a camera and a server.’ And then it’s like: ‘Can you test it in your lab?’ So it is a natural adjacency; the right place at the right time. It also ties in very well with the work we have with Dell and Intel. 

“And our customers like it because we are not just trying to talk-up and sell AI. We’re not part of that AI hype machine. They come to us for practical things – for the private network, not for the 5G, if you see what I mean. Because some will connect on 5G, and some will connect on the wired circuit, and some will connect on 60 gigahertz. For us, it is about the broader private network transformation. The airport wants a bunch of cameras, for example. 

“But we’re not walking around with 5G or AI on our chests; and so it might make sense to segment the camera traffic, and put some of it over another network. It’s just like with our partners; we are not single-threaded about any of this stuff. It is just about what is practical, and what makes a difference. And so we’re getting into this AI trend that way. But not because we care what the hype says, or what anyone else thinks we should sell.”

James Blackman has been writing about the technology and telecoms sectors for over a decade. He has edited and contributed to a number of European news outlets and trade titles. He has also worked at telecoms company Huawei, leading media activity for its devices business in Western Europe. He is based in London.

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

Google Cloud Next shows how network operators and vendors are using AI for telecom

We already know that businesses are pushing hard to figure out how artificial intelligence can benefit them. In telecom specifically, an Nvidia survey earlier this year found that 37% of respondents said their companies were investing in AI for telecom to improve network planning and operations, and 33% said that there had already been investments in AI for telecom field operations.

At this week’s Google Cloud Next event, some of Google Cloud’s specific work on advancing the use of AI for telecom is being highlighted, as well as AI for enterprises in other verticals. Here are three perspectives on how companies are leveraging Google Cloud AI for telecom.

Verizon has integrated Google Cloud’s generative AI into customer operations, which the two companies said has led to “95% comprehensive answerability for customer inquiries” and “demonstrably more efficient and effective customer care interactions.” Verizon is making use of a Google Cloud conversational AI agent that leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini models and Agent Assist Panel in order to give its customer service reps “real-time, context-aware, and personalized answers” to customer questions, as opposed to the reps having to do manual searches of knowledge bases.

Verizon has deployed this across 28,000 customer care reps and retail stores. Additional features like automated summaries of conversations, and automated follow-up action reminders, are also in the process of being rolled out. Those internal AI agents are in addition to several genAI tools that are directly customer-facing and use Google’s Gemini models for virtual assistants which use natural language.

Background image: Verizon

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini into our customer care platforms mark a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO of Verizon Consumer. “The tangible results demonstrate the power of AI to enhance efficiency and empower our customer care teams.”

“The impact of Gemini on Verizon’s customer service operations is a testament to our deep partnership and Verizon’s commitment to continued innovation,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “These results demonstrate the potential of AI to not just improve operations, but to create more meaningful and helpful interactions for customers everywhere, ultimately driving significant value for businesses.”

-“We’re really trying hard to build an autonomous network which is going to be obviously driven by AI more and more over time,” said David Sauvageau, director of software development, data and AI for Bell Canada, in a briefing call prior to Google Cloud Next.

In general, he continued, the network operator see AI as a “fundamental building block for the future of telecom, for innovation, for customer operations and for network operations.”

He said in the short-term, Bell Canada is prioritizing AI applications for telecom which “really focus on optimizing our customer experience and network ops.” For the latter in particular, Sauvageau said, “Our goal is really to leverage all the data that we have available in AI in order to predict and prevent issues before they actually impact our customers. So, really moving from reactive to preventive customer experience.”

Additionally, Sauvageau said, that Bell Canada believes AI is crucial for managing the increased complexity of telecom networks. “We need to be much more efficient, [and have] have faster innovations in areas like edge computing, digital twin, 6G or any other future network technologies. And ultimately … our goal is to build and accelerate the development of our AI-powered autonomous networks.”

-Razvan Teslaru, VP and head of strategy and portfolio for cloud software and services at Ericsson, said that the use of AI for telecom encompasses both increased efficiency and increased monetization—the latter being magic words for the telecom industry right now.

Autonomy is both about enabling differentiated connectivity at scale, he said, and monetization of that differentiated connectivity. At this year’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona, one of the things Ericsson spotlights was how it integrates its service orchestration with Google Cloud and its Vertex AI, Teslaru noted.

It’s now possible, he said, for a user to express their intent in natural language: A request to configure a specific type of connectivity to, say, a hospital, over a dedicated slice. “You can have Gemini interpret that intent and break it into service orders. … Then AI agents can take over these service orders and take them into execution, and also observe the results, so we can take corrective action autonomously,” he said.

So ultimately, then, network autonomy is about delivering personalized (or differentiated) connectivity with efficiency, while also doing so at a scale that means more effective and large-scale monetization.

Google Cloud emphasizes AI agents for telecom

Erwan Menard, director (outbound) of product management for cloud AI at Google Cloud, said that “When we look ahead, we envision networks that can largely manage themselves through the use of intelligent software agents.” He continued: “Think of these agents as digital experts that can automatically handle tasks like network configuration, problem solving and resource allocation.This would free up telcos from any routine operational burden, allowing human experts to focus on innovation and new services, ultimately leading to greater efficiency and productivity in network operations.”

In particular, he emphasized, telecoms face the unique challenge of having a “mission-critical duty to maintain knowledge over technologies which could be in service for decades. So the notion of being able to tap accurately through the knowledge of the company to help onboard a new resource or to assist somebody who has a decision to make—technical or business—is quite an important challenge in the telecom industry.” Google Cloud’s Google Agentspace was designed for such knowledge-heavy industries, Menard continued, to retrieve information across multiple systems with the idea of using “agentic workflows to be able to invest a new way of work.”

This week, the company is spotlighting its a new Agent Gallery, so that employees across the telecom organization can get personalized suggestions on which AI agents would be useful to them—either out-of-the-box from Google Cloud, agents built by the company or third-party AI agents. Google Cloud is also offering the ability to design and build agents with a no-code interface, in which people can essentially walk through a series of steps and “convert that sequence into an agent that then becomes your personalized assistant,” Menard explained.

 

