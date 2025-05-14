YOU ARE AT:Industry 4.0Private 5G update: US policy hobbles Industry 4.0 ahead of new golden...
Private 5G update: US policy hobbles Industry 4.0 ahead of new golden age

James Blackman
By James Blackman
Short-term pullback, long-term rebound – US interest in private 5G slumps on economic and political jitters, but global momentum builds as smarter models and automation drive long-term industrial growth.

In sum – what to know:

Short-term setback – US manufacturing interest in private 5G slumps 11% since 2024 – driven by government level policy shifts and tariffs, impacting enterprise ROI calculations.

Global momentum – despite the US reversal, private 5G deployments will triple by 2030, especially in the global manufacturing sector, driven by automation and digital control.

Flexible models – vendors have to get a grip by offering as-a-service options and simpler integration to unlock adoption and demonstrate clearer medium-term returns.

A couple of new analyst reports across the RCR news desk about the state of private 5G take different steers in their headlines but end up saying the same thing – that the private 5G market is a good-looking, albeit long-term, gamble. The key notices are that the US has seen a jaw-dropping 11 percent slump in private 5G rollouts in the manufacturing sector in the last 12 months, versus 2024, and that the global economy, as a whole, will see an eye-catching 194 percent jump in deployments (from 2,500 to over 7,000) in the next five years. So how do you reconcile these findings? Well, you read below and between the lines, right.

The first stat from ABI Research is alarming, no question – considering private cellular networks represent a good 5G growth technology, and a decent 5G investment bet. Of course, such optimism might be hyped-up by the AI pyrotechnics they are supposed to support in industrial edge facilities, and also damped-down by the long industrial upgrade cycles their deployments are required to synchronise with. There are two revolutions in other words: a lightning-fast horizontal one, about how AI will remake the systems of power, and a deathly slow vertical one, about how critical industries are caught between total change and total chaos, and just keeping the lights on. 

ABI Research polled 458 ‘decision-makers’ in manufacturing companies in the US, Malaysia, and Germany – presumably as choice samples about regional progress – and concluded in a report that this reversal is parochial; a one-off, confined to the US. Germany and Malaysia have seen “linear maturation” since 2024, it writes. On the other hand, interest from the US manufacturing sector has “plummeted”. The trend is consistent across both private 4G and private 5G networks, it said. The reason? You know why, and you know who. But ABI Research puts it more generally: “budgeting constraints or reprioritization of transformation initiatives, especially amid tariff uncertainties”.

Shadine Taufik, research analyst for enterprise connectivity at ABI Research, says: “Administration changes, geopolitical tensions across key manufacturing hubs in Asia, and prioritization of other, more ROI-centric tech have hindered private cellular growth.” The US private 5G market could yet take a longer-term hit, she writes. “This trend will likely continue as the US administration shapes its trade policies.” At the same time, Juniper Research says the whole market is hunky dory – and, at almost-triple growth over five years, better than that, probably. Revenue from private 4G/5G networks will reach $21.4 billion in 2030 – from just $5.5 billion in 2025. 

Which is total growth of 290 percent (almost-triple), and compound annual growth of 31 percent (over five full years). Curiously, Juniper Research reckons the industry is at the dawn of some kind of a golden age, forecasting 3,000 new private 4G/5G networks in the next two years, alone – and so presumably just 1,500 in the subsequent three years (to complete the jump from 2,500 in 2025 to “over 7,000” in 2030). Incidentally, it makes the point in its report that manufacturing is king for private 5G – accounting for 49 percent of total market value in 2030. Other sectors, “including healthcare”, will account for smaller proportions due to “higher costs and underdeveloped infrastructure”.

Whatever, it predicts a “pivotal shift” as data regulations tighten, security threats rise, and enterprises demand tighter control over their digital assets (digital twins of their physical assets) and “look to invest in private networks”. On the face of it, these twin findings are at odds – as per the top-notes. But they are not really. The US is the anomaly in the review by ABI Research. Trump is the anomaly. Global momentum – particularly in Europe and Asia – is accelerating. Short-term local pullback does not equal long-term global stagnation. And the studies agree that the manufacturing sector at large will dominate due to automation needs and established infrastructure. 

Moreover, the message from ABI Research is for vendors to offer more flex. Taufik comments: “ROI for private networks is not widely known – chief information officers would likely rather invest in technologies with more recognizable benefits. Given the range of uncertainties faced by US companies, as-a-service offerings must be pushed to promote flexible adoption. More than ever, it is important for infrastructure vendors, system integrators, and mobile network operators to promote the cost-saving benefits of private cellular, highlighting the medium-term benefits of their products to elicit greater interest amid the instability.”

Which is plain. And Juniper Networks says as much, as if such op/ex models are already in play, ready to drive this golden age. Research author Michelle Joynson writes: “The key catalyst of this momentous growth was availability of network-as-a-service business models, which reduces costs to enterprises while offering rapid scalability.” The firm also notes more variable infrastructure options, notably with the availability of neutral-host solutions as a gateway drug for future Industry 5.0 fixes on private 5G. “Neutral host models will not only lower the barrier to entry for many sectors, they will also accelerate the adoption of private 5G, which has been historically slow.”

But Joynson also notes the challenges: “Market growth has been slow despite the clear advantages and increasing need for these types of networks. This is due to several challenges, including the cost and integration complexity of deploying these networks… Vendors must focus on providing seamless integration services, enabling rapid deployment and reduced costs.” Bottom line, then: private 5G is evolving from hard-pressed hype to hard-won deployment – and further success hinges on smarter business models and tailored value propositions, which are mostly in tow. Plus the minutiae of proving returns, integrating systems, and building trust.

James Blackman
James Blackman
James Blackman has been writing about the technology and telecoms sectors for over a decade. He has edited and contributed to a number of European news outlets and trade titles. He has also worked at telecoms company Huawei, leading media activity for its devices business in Western Europe. He is based in London.

Google Cloud Next shows how network operators and vendors are using AI for telecom

We already know that businesses are pushing hard to figure out how artificial intelligence can benefit them. In telecom specifically, an Nvidia survey earlier this year found that 37% of respondents said their companies were investing in AI for telecom to improve network planning and operations, and 33% said that there had already been investments in AI for telecom field operations.

At this week’s Google Cloud Next event, some of Google Cloud’s specific work on advancing the use of AI for telecom is being highlighted, as well as AI for enterprises in other verticals. Here are three perspectives on how companies are leveraging Google Cloud AI for telecom.

Verizon has integrated Google Cloud’s generative AI into customer operations, which the two companies said has led to “95% comprehensive answerability for customer inquiries” and “demonstrably more efficient and effective customer care interactions.” Verizon is making use of a Google Cloud conversational AI agent that leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini models and Agent Assist Panel in order to give its customer service reps “real-time, context-aware, and personalized answers” to customer questions, as opposed to the reps having to do manual searches of knowledge bases.

Verizon has deployed this across 28,000 customer care reps and retail stores. Additional features like automated summaries of conversations, and automated follow-up action reminders, are also in the process of being rolled out. Those internal AI agents are in addition to several genAI tools that are directly customer-facing and use Google’s Gemini models for virtual assistants which use natural language.

Background image: Verizon

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini into our customer care platforms mark a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO of Verizon Consumer. “The tangible results demonstrate the power of AI to enhance efficiency and empower our customer care teams.”

“The impact of Gemini on Verizon’s customer service operations is a testament to our deep partnership and Verizon’s commitment to continued innovation,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “These results demonstrate the potential of AI to not just improve operations, but to create more meaningful and helpful interactions for customers everywhere, ultimately driving significant value for businesses.”

-“We’re really trying hard to build an autonomous network which is going to be obviously driven by AI more and more over time,” said David Sauvageau, director of software development, data and AI for Bell Canada, in a briefing call prior to Google Cloud Next.

In general, he continued, the network operator see AI as a “fundamental building block for the future of telecom, for innovation, for customer operations and for network operations.”

He said in the short-term, Bell Canada is prioritizing AI applications for telecom which “really focus on optimizing our customer experience and network ops.” For the latter in particular, Sauvageau said, “Our goal is really to leverage all the data that we have available in AI in order to predict and prevent issues before they actually impact our customers. So, really moving from reactive to preventive customer experience.”

Additionally, Sauvageau said, that Bell Canada believes AI is crucial for managing the increased complexity of telecom networks. “We need to be much more efficient, [and have] have faster innovations in areas like edge computing, digital twin, 6G or any other future network technologies. And ultimately … our goal is to build and accelerate the development of our AI-powered autonomous networks.”

-Razvan Teslaru, VP and head of strategy and portfolio for cloud software and services at Ericsson, said that the use of AI for telecom encompasses both increased efficiency and increased monetization—the latter being magic words for the telecom industry right now.

Autonomy is both about enabling differentiated connectivity at scale, he said, and monetization of that differentiated connectivity. At this year’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona, one of the things Ericsson spotlights was how it integrates its service orchestration with Google Cloud and its Vertex AI, Teslaru noted.

It’s now possible, he said, for a user to express their intent in natural language: A request to configure a specific type of connectivity to, say, a hospital, over a dedicated slice. “You can have Gemini interpret that intent and break it into service orders. … Then AI agents can take over these service orders and take them into execution, and also observe the results, so we can take corrective action autonomously,” he said.

So ultimately, then, network autonomy is about delivering personalized (or differentiated) connectivity with efficiency, while also doing so at a scale that means more effective and large-scale monetization.

Google Cloud emphasizes AI agents for telecom

Erwan Menard, director (outbound) of product management for cloud AI at Google Cloud, said that “When we look ahead, we envision networks that can largely manage themselves through the use of intelligent software agents.” He continued: “Think of these agents as digital experts that can automatically handle tasks like network configuration, problem solving and resource allocation.This would free up telcos from any routine operational burden, allowing human experts to focus on innovation and new services, ultimately leading to greater efficiency and productivity in network operations.”

In particular, he emphasized, telecoms face the unique challenge of having a “mission-critical duty to maintain knowledge over technologies which could be in service for decades. So the notion of being able to tap accurately through the knowledge of the company to help onboard a new resource or to assist somebody who has a decision to make—technical or business—is quite an important challenge in the telecom industry.” Google Cloud’s Google Agentspace was designed for such knowledge-heavy industries, Menard continued, to retrieve information across multiple systems with the idea of using “agentic workflows to be able to invest a new way of work.”

This week, the company is spotlighting its a new Agent Gallery, so that employees across the telecom organization can get personalized suggestions on which AI agents would be useful to them—either out-of-the-box from Google Cloud, agents built by the company or third-party AI agents. Google Cloud is also offering the ability to design and build agents with a no-code interface, in which people can essentially walk through a series of steps and “convert that sequence into an agent that then becomes your personalized assistant,” Menard explained.

 

