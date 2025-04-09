AI infra brief: From Dell, NexGen Cloud, Cerebras and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector.

Dell Technologies unveils infrastructure innovations for AI-ready data centers

Dell Technologies has introduced a broad range of infrastructure innovations to help organizations modernize their data centers and meet the demands of AI and other modern workloads. The updates span across Dell’s server, storage, data protection, and object storage solutions.

The company noted that the new Dell PowerEdge servers, powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, deliver improved workload consolidation, energy efficiency and support for disaggregated architectures. The Dell PowerStore platform now includes AI-powered analytics, zero-trust security enhancements and improved file system support for better storage management.

ObjectScale, Dell’s next-generation object storage solution, has been optimized for AI workloads with faster throughput, improved scalability and hybrid cloud capabilities. Meanwhile, PowerScale updates introduce high-density flash and refreshed hybrid nodes, ideal for storing and accessing large AI datasets.

NexGen Cloud secures $45 million to expand sovereign AI infrastructure in Europe

London-based NexGen Cloud, a technology company focused on AI infrastructure, has closed its Series A funding round, securing €41 million ($45 million).

The firm stated that the fresh capital will accelerate its efforts to deliver hyperscale-level AI compute capacity across multiple global regions, with an emphasis on building sovereign infrastructure in Europe and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have the backing of our esteemed investors who share our vision for a robust and sovereign AI infrastructure in Europe,” said Chris Starkey, CEO and co-founder of NexGen Cloud. “This Series A funding is a pivotal step towards realizing our goal of becoming the backbone for AI-powered solutions across the continent.”

Founded in 2020, NexGen Cloud offers AI-focused enterprise cloud solutions designed to serve a wide range of users—from large enterprises to startups. Its offerings include Private Clouds built for secure, sovereign AI deployments, as well as Hyperstack, an on-demand platform that gives developers and AI startups flexible access to GPU resources through its AI-as-a-Service model.

Cerebras, University of Edinburgh launch CS-3 AI supercomputing cluster to boost UK AI research

Cerebras Systems and the University of Edinburgh have announced the deployment and activation of a new AI cluster featuring four Cerebras CS-3 systems. Operated by EPCC, the University’s supercomputing center, this marks a major expansion of the U.K.’s AI infrastructure.

Each CS-3 system uses Cerebras’ third-generation Wafer Scale Engine, the world’s largest AI processor, enabling the cluster to train models from 240 billion to 1 trillion parameters. The system’s ease of use removes the complexity of traditional parallel programming, opening AI capabilities to a broader range of researchers and disciplines.

Mark Parsons, Director of EPCC, said: “This investment will help universities, public sector organizations, and companies — large and small — to train and use AI models at speeds and with ease no other AI technologies can match.”

Beyond training, the CS-3s deliver record-breaking AI inference speeds — more than 2,000 tokens per second, up to 70x faster than GPU-based systems. The CS-3s will support projects in biomedical AI, language model fine-tuning, and energy-efficient AI research.

Why these announcements matter

The latest moves by Dell Technologies, NexGen Cloud, and Cerebras Systems highlight critical trends shaping the future of AI infrastructure as demand for high-performance, scalable and sovereign solutions accelerates globally.

Dell’s rollout of next-gen PowerEdge servers, PowerStore storage, and ObjectScale object storage reflects a broader shift toward AI-ready data centers. Companies are redesigning infrastructure to support hybrid workloads and high-performance AI training. NexGen Cloud’s new funding signals growing interest in localized, sovereign AI infrastructure, particularly in Europe. The University of Edinburgh’s deployment of Cerebras CS-3 systems shows the democratization of large-scale AI model development. With support for models up to 1 trillion parameters and record-breaking inference speeds, CS-3 brings unprecedented compute power to academic and public-sector users, expanding access to AI breakthroughs across disciplines.

Together, these updates underscore a common theme: AI infrastructure is evolving fast to meet the growing needs of the global AI economy.

