Google targets nuclear energy for its data centers

In sum – what to know:

50 MW nuclear plant to power Google data centers – Kairos Power’s Hermes 2 reactor in Tennessee will provide clean, round-the-clock energy to TVA’s grid starting in 2030.

First U.S. PPA for advanced nuclear – TVA becomes the first utility to commit to buying power from a Generation IV reactor, setting a precedent for future clean-firm energy deals.

Support for AI and U.S. energy leadership – The agreement highlights nuclear’s role in powering digital infrastructure and bolstering America’s competitive edge in clean energy and AI development.

Google, Kairos Power, and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced a new collaboration aimed at meeting the U.S.’s rising energy needs while advancing the country’s leadership in next-generation nuclear power.

The initiative centers on a new power purchase agreement (PPA) between Kairos Power and TVA for the Hermes 2 Plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Once operational in 2030, Hermes 2 will deliver up to 50 megawatts (MW) of reliable electricity to TVA’s grid, supporting Google’s data centers in Tennessee and Alabama.

TVA becomes the first U.S. utility to sign a PPA for power from an advanced, Generation IV reactor. Hermes 2 is also the first deployment under Kairos Power’s broader agreement with Google, which targets bringing 500 MW of advanced nuclear capacity online by 2035 to meet the tech company’s growing energy demand.

To accelerate clean power delivery, Kairos Power has redesigned Hermes 2 to expand its output from the initially planned 28 MW to 50 MW using a single reactor. Google will receive the plant’s clean energy attributes through TVA’s system, helping to decarbonize operations at its facilities in Montgomery County, Tennessee, and Jackson County, Alabama, while supporting future expansion in the region.

“To power the future, we need to grow the availability of smart, firm energy sources,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Google’s global head of data center energy. “This collaboration with TVA, Kairos Power, and the Oak Ridge community will accelerate the deployment of innovative nuclear technologies and help support the needs of our growing digital economy while also bringing firm carbon-free energy to the electricity system. Lessons from the development and operation of the Hermes 2 plant will help drive down the cost of future reactors, improving the economics of clean firm power generation in the TVA region and beyond.”

“This collaboration is an important enabler to making advanced nuclear energy commercially competitive,” said Mike Laufer, Kairos Power CEO and co-founder. “The re-envisioned Hermes 2 gets us closer to the commercial fleet sooner and could only be made possible by close collaboration with TVA and Google, and a supportive local community. We are excited to grow Kairos Power’s operations in Oak Ridge while writing a new chapter in the region’s distinguished nuclear history.”

“Energy security is national security, and electricity is the strategic commodity that is the building block for AI and our nation’s economic prosperity,” said Don Moul, TVA president and CEO. “The world is looking for American leadership, and this first-of-a-kind agreement is the start of an innovative way of doing business. By developing a technology, a supply chain, and a delivery model that can build an industry to unleash American energy, we can attract and support companies like Google and help America win the AI race.”

As Hermes 2 moves forward, Google, TVA, and Kairos Power see the project as a model for how industrial energy users can secure carbon-free, firm power to meet growing demand responsibly while stimulating regional development.

Nuclear power plants generate large amounts of electricity continuously, making them a strong candidate for supplying the baseload power AI systems need. Here are a few key reasons why this source of energy could play a crucial role:

1. Always-on power

Unlike solar or wind, nuclear power is not weather-dependent. It provides constant electricity, 24/7, 365 days a year. This reliability makes it ideal for data centers that can’t afford interruptions.

2. High energy density

This source of power is incredibly efficient. A small amount of uranium can produce far more electricity than the equivalent in coal, gas or even solar panels. This means nuclear plants can generate a lot of power using relatively little land—something that matters as data centers expand.

3. Low carbon emissions

This power produces virtually no greenhouse gas emissions during operation. As governments and companies commit to net-zero goals, nuclear power offers a way to meet rising energy needs without increasing carbon footprints.

4. Next-generation nuclear technologies

New developments in nuclear technology are making it safer, smaller and more flexible. Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), for instance, can be built near data centers or tech campuses, providing localized and dedicated power. These units are faster and cheaper to deploy than traditional nuclear plants.