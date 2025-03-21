How is the UK investing in AI infrastructure?

Last year, four major U.S. firms committed a combined £6.3 billion, or $8.16 billion, to expand AI-ready data centers in the U.K.

The U.K. Government recently unveiled an ambitious Artificial Intelligence (AI) Opportunities Action Plan, aiming to position the nation as a global leader in AI technology. This comprehensive strategy outlines significant investments in AI infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and talent development to harness AI’s transformative potential across various sectors.​

One of the main pillars of the U.K.’s AI strategy is the development of robust AI infrastructure. The government noted it plans to expand sovereign compute capacity by at least 20 times by 2030, ensuring that the nation’s computational resources can meet the growing demands of advanced AI applications. This expansion includes the development of a state-of-the-art supercomputing facility, set to double the capacity of the national AI Research Resource. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is spearheading this initiative, with researchers and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expected to access these resources in early 2025, leveraging powerful supercomputers located in Bristol (Isambard AI) and Cambridge (Dawn).​

In addition to expanding computational power, the government is extending the U.K.’s leading scientific computing resource, Archer2, at Edinburgh University until November 2026. This extension ensures that scientists across various disciplines have access to the necessary resources to drive innovation and discovery.​

AI growth zones

To stimulate private sector investment and foster close collaboration between government and industry, the U.K. also said it is establishing AI Growth Zones (AIGZs). These zones offer enhanced access to power and streamlined planning approvals to accelerate the development of AI infrastructure. The inaugural AI Growth Zone is planned for Culham, home to the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). This pilot project aims to develop one of the U.K.’s largest AI data centers, starting with a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and scaling up to 500MW.

The government highlighted that the process to identify a private sector partner will commence in Spring 2025, alongside steps to select further AI Growth Zones. AIGZs have the potential to grow the AI sector to support AI adoption across the economy and enable the government to build new strategic partnerships with leading AI players, the U.K. Government stated.

Energy solutions for AI expansion

Recognizing the increasing energy demands of AI technologies, the government is also announcing the establishment of an AI Energy Council, which will bring together industry leaders from the energy and AI sectors. The council’s mandate includes identifying clean and renewable energy solutions to power AI infrastructure sustainably, exploring innovative energy solutions such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and integrating AI into modern, efficient energy systems.

Investments in AI infra

Last year, four major U.S. firms — CyrusOne, ServiceNow, CloudHQ and CoreWeave — committed a combined £6.3 billion ($8.16 billion) to expand AI-ready data centers in the U.K. These investments will enhance computing capacity and accelerate AI development across key industries.

CloudHQ is building a £1.9 billion hyper-scale data center in Didcot, Oxfordshire, creating 1,500 construction jobs and supporting AI and machine learning demands.

ServiceNow is investing £1.15 billion to expand U.K. data centers with Nvidia GPUs, boosting AI processing power and workforce growth.

CyrusOne is committing £2.5 billion to develop AI-focused data centers, adding 1,000 jobs.

CoreWeave is adding £750 million to its previous £1 billion U.K. investment, strengthening AI cloud infrastructure.

Conclusion

The U.K.’s AI Opportunities Action Plan represents a bold vision to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence. By investing in infrastructure, fostering innovation through AI Growth Zones, addressing energy sustainability and unlocking data potential, the U.K. aims to solidify its position as a global leader in the AI field.