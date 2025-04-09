Vodafone Idea set to expand 5G technology in India

Vodafone Idea said it will soon launch 5G in Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab telecom circles

In brief – why this matters

–Vodafone Idea is expanding 5G services to more Indian telecom circles, including Delhi and Punjab, following an initial launch in Mumbai.

–The telco is also expanding 4G network infrastructure at a national level

-The Government of India increased its ownerwhip in Vodafone Idea to 48.99%

Indian carrier Vodafone Idea (Vi) confirmed it is set to launch its 5G offering in additional telecom circles in the short term.

According to the website of the company, the 5G launch will happen in more circles including Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab. This will make it a total of five circles where the carrier’s 5G is available.

The telco’s initial 5G deployment in the country took place last month in Mumbai, with Nokia supplying advanced energy-efficient technology to support the rollout. To enhance performance and sustainability, the company has also implemented an AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) system, designed to dynamically optimize network efficiency.

To ensure widespread accessibility, Vodafone Idea is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting at INR 299 ($3.46).

The operator had said it will continue with the deployment of 5G technology in India in a phased manner. The carrier had been carrying out 5G trials in various telecom circles across the country.

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest private telecom operator in India, also aims to reach at least 90% of India’s population with 4G coverage by June 2025, compared to current 77%

As part of its revival plan, Vodafone Idea had previously raised fresh funds to improve 4G coverage and roll out 5G to prevent further subscriber losses. Rival operators Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel already offer 5G services nationwide and operate an extensive 4G network.

Vodafone Idea, which is a joint venture between the U.K.’s Vodafone Group and India’s Aditya Birla Group, would continue focusing on the 17 licensed areas or telecom circles for both 4G and 5G coverage, including roaming customers, the reports added.

Vodafone Idea had previously concluded different deals worth $3.6 billion with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over a period of three years.

In related news, Vodafone Idea said that it has allotted equity shares worth INR369.5 billion ($4.3 billion) to the Government of India. Following the allotment, the government’s shareholding in the company stands at 48.99%, up from the previous 22.6%. The development follows an order passed by the Ministry of Communications on March 29, 2025, to convert the outstanding spectrum auction dues, including deferred dues repayable after expiry of the moratorium period, into equity shares to be issued to the government.