This test was carried out as part of a Nordic military exercise and represents a key milestone in leveraging commercial 5G networks for defense applications

In a major leap forward for mission-critical communications, Nokia, Telia and the Finnish Defense Forces have completed the world’s first seamless 5G standalone (SA) network slice handover across multiple national borders. The companies said that the live trial, conducted in Finland in March, demonstrated uninterrupted connectivity while transitioning between three separate 5G networks in three different countries.

This test was carried out as part of a Nordic military exercise and represents a key milestone in leveraging commercial 5G networks for defense applications. It showed how a single 5G SA slice — designed to deliver dedicated, secure and reliable connectivity — can maintain continuous service as users move internationally, a critical requirement for modern defense operations.

As coalition missions increasingly involve troops and equipment operating outside of their home countries, the need for uninterrupted, high-performance and secure communication grows. This trial proves that network slicing can deliver those capabilities even across complex network environments and borders.

“This trial marks a significant milestone in showcasing the dual-use possibilities of 5G for defense while also enhancing communication capabilities within the NATO domain,” said Major General Jarmo Vähätiitto, chief of C5 at the Finnish Defense Command. “We are delighted to have partnered with Nokia and Telia on this project and are eager to explore further opportunities for integrating 5G into our operations.”

The achievement was made possible using Nokia’s Software as a Service (SaaS) offering, along with its AirScale base stations powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. Nokia’s intelligent network management system, MantaRay NM, played a key role in providing centralized visibility and control, enabling smooth handovers and optimized network performance.

“5G and network slicing enable secure, mission-critical communications. In collaboration with the Finnish Defense Forces and Nokia, we are pioneering in using commercial technology for critical defense communications,” commented Jari Collin, CTO at Telia Finland. “This trial meets the Defense Forces’ needs and proves that commercial 5G networks can be utilized also in this domain.”

The trial also sets the stage for future applications beyond defense, such as emergency response, public safety and other sectors that rely on robust and secure communications across geographical boundaries.

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, noted: “Seamless 5G slice continuity over country borders is a breakthrough for defense operations, enabling secure and reliable communications for collaborative missions that extend beyond national territories. Our trial with Telia and the Finnish Defense Forces reflects our commitment to delivering robust 5G solutions for defense customers, helping them achieve mission-critical objectives.”

By demonstrating that network slicing can operate seamlessly across national networks, this collaboration opens the door to new possibilities for interoperable, cross-border communication systems. It also reinforces the growing role of commercial next-generation infrastructure in supporting national and international security operations.

Earlier this year, Nokia also announced a separate milestone in network slicing with Emirati-based operator e& UAE. In that case, e& became the first telco globally to use Nokia’s network slicing solution to deliver a dedicated, end-to-end slice tailored specifically for gaming applications.

The trial, conducted at e&’s labs in Abu Dhabi, showcased how slicing can be used to enhance user experience by meeting distinct speed and latency requirements for specific services. Nokia’s solution — including its Altiplano, Corteca and Network Services Platform (NSP) domain controllers — enabled network slices across both home Wi-Fi and fiber access networks, ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality performance for gaming.

Together, these efforts illustrate how Nokia is advancing the real-world use of network slicing—not only for defense and mission-critical scenarios, but also for consumer-centric services where performance and reliability are key.