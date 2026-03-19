Italian carriers plan tower JV to boost 5G expansion

The tower JV between TIM and Fastweb + Vodafone builds on a preliminary RAN sharing agreement signed earlier this year

In sum – what to know:

Up to 6,000 towers planned – TIM and Fastweb + Vodafone aim to expand tower infrastructure to support 5G coverage and capacity across Italy.

JV structure – A 50-50 entity will manage assets, with potential for external investors to optimize financing over time.

Open-access model adopted – Infrastructure will be available to third-party operators, supporting broader network deployment and cost efficiency.

Italian operators TIM and Fastweb + Vodafone have signed a non-binding agreement to develop and manage new mobile tower infrastructure in Italy, with plans to build up to 6,000 sites. The initiative is aimed at supporting nationwide 5G deployment while improving infrastructure efficiency.

The project is expected to be executed through a jointly owned entity between TIM and Fastweb + Vodafone. The companies noted that they may later consider bringing in third-party investors to strengthen the venture’s financial structure. The towers will operate under an open-access model, allowing other telecom operators to use the infrastructure.

The pair also stated that construction will follow a multi-year rollout plan, with both parties acting as anchor tenants under long-term agreements. The companies also indicated they may explore additional services linked to the infrastructure.

The initiative is intended to align costs more closely with European benchmarks while maintaining network quality and supporting continued investment in next-generation networks. The agreement remains subject to regulatory approvals.

The agreement between the two carriers builds on a preliminary RAN sharing agreement signed earlier this year with the aim of improving efficiency and boost the country’s 5G infrastructure.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to a final contract expected by the second quarter of 2026, the pair aims to make more efficient use of existing infrastructure in the country while expanding coverage, particularly in less densely populated areas. The project will require approval from the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM), and the Italian Communications Authority (AGCom).

Under the proposed model, Fastweb+Vodafone will focus on extending 5G coverage to municipalities with fewer than 35,000 residents. Each operator will be responsible for network development across 10 regions. By the end of 2028, the partnership is expected to result in around 15,500 mobile sites per operator, the partners said.

The largest tower company in Italy is Inwit, which operates more than 25,000 telecom towers across the country. Inwit currently has Telecom Italia and Fastweb + Vodafone among its customers.