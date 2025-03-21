Vodafone Idea launches commercial 5G service in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea has launched its 5G network in Mumbai using equipment from Nordic vendor Nokia

Indian carrier Vodafone Idea has rolled out its 5G services in India, in partnership with Finnish vendor Nokia.

The telco’s initial 5G deployment in the country took place in Mumbai, with Nokia supplying advanced energy-efficient technology to support the rollout. To enhance performance and sustainability, the company has also implemented an AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) system, designed to dynamically optimize network efficiency.

To ensure widespread accessibility, Vodafone Idea is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting at INR 299 ($3.46).

Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea, said:“Our focus is on introducing 5G meaningfully for our users. We have invested in building a robust 5G network by deploying the latest technology. By expanding our infrastructure, we are delivering a network that is ready for the future—seamless, powerful, and built for the demands of modern connectivity.”

The telco said it will continue with the deployment of 5G technology in India in a phased manner. The carrier had been carrying out 5G trials in various telecom circles across the country.

Previous reports stated that Vodafone Idea expects to begin rolling out commercial 5G services by March 2025 across 17 priority circles across the country, starting with Delhi and Mumbai.

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest private telecom operator in India, also aims to reach at least 90% of India’s population with 4G coverage by June 2025, compared to current 77%

As part of its revival plan, Vodafone Idea had recently raised fresh funds to improve 4G coverage and roll out 5G to prevent further subscriber losses. Rival operators Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel already offer 5G services nationwide and operate an extensive 4G network.

The Indian carrier, which is a joint venture between the U.K.’s Vodafone Group and India’s Aditya Birla Group would continue focusing on the 17 licensed areas or telecom circles for both 4G and 5G coverage, including roaming customers, the reports added.

Vodafone Idea had previously concluded different deals worth $3.6 billion with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over a period of three years.

Vodafone Idea has recently confirmed that it is in “exploratory talks” with Elon Musk’s Starlink and various other satcom providers.

“We wish to inform you that the company, in ordinary course of business, keeps on exploring various initiatives and tie-ups with various parties to enhance the quality of service as also for expansion of the telecom services. The company is in exploratory talks with various Satcom providers including Starlink,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Rival operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm recently inked partnerships with Starlink to boost their telecom offerings via satellite technology.