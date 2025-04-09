How Brightspeed is shaping America’s Digital Future with Tom Maguire

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, host Carrie Charles sits down with Tom Maguire, CEO of Brightspeed, to explore how the company has rapidly become the third-largest fiber builder in the U.S. Tom shares his inspiring journey from summer hire at New York Telephone to leading Brightspeed’s mission of connecting millions of homes with high-speed fiber internet.

Tom offers a behind-the-scenes look at Brightspeed’s bold strategy: from plug-and-play fiber builds and innovative GIS-based engineering platforms to their unique contractor model that streamlines deployment across 20 states. He also discusses Brightspeed’s proactive approach to BEAD funding, partnerships with companies like Calix and Corning, and how the company is reimagining copper retirement with wireless overlay solutions.

Beyond technology, Tom reveals Brightspeed’s people-first culture, leadership values, and big vision for transforming digital infrastructure in rural America.

Tune in to learn how Brightspeed is shaping the future of broadband — with speed, strategy, and heart.