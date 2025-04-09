How Brightspeed is shaping America’s Digital Future with Tom Maguire

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, host Carrie Charles sits down with Tom Maguire, CEO of Brightspeed, to explore how the company has rapidly become the third-largest fiber builder in the U.S. Tom shares his inspiring journey from summer hire at New York Telephone to leading Brightspeed’s mission of connecting millions of homes with high-speed fiber internet.
Tom offers a behind-the-scenes look at Brightspeed’s bold strategy: from plug-and-play fiber builds and innovative GIS-based engineering platforms to their unique contractor model that streamlines deployment across 20 states. He also discusses Brightspeed’s proactive approach to BEAD funding, partnerships with companies like Calix and Corning, and how the company is reimagining copper retirement with wireless overlay solutions.
Beyond technology, Tom reveals Brightspeed’s people-first culture, leadership values, and big vision for transforming digital infrastructure in rural America.
Tune in to learn how Brightspeed is shaping the future of broadband — with speed, strategy, and heart.
About Tom Maguire
Tom Maguire is the CEO of Brightspeed, a leading fiber internet provider transforming connectivity across the U.S. With over 40 years of experience in telecom, including leadership roles at Verizon, Tom brings deep expertise in operations, fiber network strategy, and team building. Under his leadership, Brightspeed has grown into the nation’s third-largest fiber builder, known for its efficient builds and community-first values.