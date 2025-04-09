YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesHow Brightspeed is shaping America's Digital Future with Tom Maguire

How Brightspeed is shaping America's Digital Future with Tom Maguire

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, host Carrie Charles sits down with Tom Maguire, CEO of Brightspeed, to explore how the company has rapidly become the third-largest fiber builder in the U.S. Tom shares his inspiring journey from summer hire at New York Telephone to leading Brightspeed’s mission of connecting millions of homes with high-speed fiber internet.

Tom offers a behind-the-scenes look at Brightspeed’s bold strategy: from plug-and-play fiber builds and innovative GIS-based engineering platforms to their unique contractor model that streamlines deployment across 20 states. He also discusses Brightspeed’s proactive approach to BEAD funding, partnerships with companies like Calix and Corning, and how the company is reimagining copper retirement with wireless overlay solutions.

Beyond technology, Tom reveals Brightspeed’s people-first culture, leadership values, and big vision for transforming digital infrastructure in rural America.

Tune in to learn how Brightspeed is shaping the future of broadband — with speed, strategy, and heart.

Tom Maguire

Tom Maguire is the CEO of Brightspeed, a leading fiber internet provider transforming connectivity across the U.S. With over 40 years of experience in telecom, including leadership roles at Verizon, Tom brings deep expertise in operations, fiber network strategy, and team building. Under his leadership, Brightspeed has grown into the nation’s third-largest fiber builder, known for its efficient builds and community-first values.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

