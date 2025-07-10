Cloud + fiber + 5G + IoT = NTT Data, Eurofiber pitch full-stack AI infra platform

NTT Data and Eurofiber are bundling private 5G, fiber, and data center infrastructure into a managed service for Dutch enterprises, promising multi-vendor 5G support – likely with Celona, Cisco; maybe with Nokia.

In sum – what to know:

Managed 5G – new Connected Workspace bundle combines NTT Data’s private 5G with Eurofiber’s open infrastructure for plug-and-play enterprise use.

Vendor-flexible – vendor partners on the NTT Data side will likely include Celona, Cisco, maybe Nokia, but Eurofiber has other partners, and wants an open offer.

Dutch focus – launching in September, the offer targets Dutch firms looking to digitize fast — low cap/ex, fast ramp-up, high scalability.

Global system integrator NTT Data has struck a deal with enterprise infrastructure provider Eurofiber to bundle private 5G with the Dutch firm’s “open digital infrastructure” offer for enterprise customers. It runs parallel to a deal with Nokia, signed last year, to integrate private 4G/5G kit from the Finnish vendor into its sales proposition – except that NTT Data does not own networking gear of its own, but rather partners with vendors like Nokia to sell it as part of a consultancy and management service. Except NTT Data does not work with Nokia.

Except this is not completely true, either; rather NTT Data supplies private 5G networks from Nokia on an ad hoc basis, where the customer or the situation demands, rather than as part of an official go-to-market deal. In other words, then (and to get to the point): Eurofiber is offering its customers access to a managed private 5G service, under the name Connected Workspace, from NTT Data – where Nokia installs and manages the setup, which may or may not include networks from Nokia, but likely does cover the supply of systems from Celona and Cisco.

Importantly, the setup is geared around the supply of private 5G “hosted on Eurofiber’s robust data center infrastructure”. Which makes it sound like a formal arrangement about the bundled two-way supply of foundational networking and computing systems for European enterprises to take a run at the new AI digital-change game. (GSMA has a good piece on how the private 5G industry must tap into the enterprise AI opportunity – or “fade away”). The NTT Data deal is focused only on enterprises in Eurofiber’s home market, in the Netherlands.

The Nokia deal also covers Belgium and France. Eurofiber, which also operates in Germany, made a point to say it “collaborates with various partners” as if it is picking and choosing, based on the industry, enterprise, venue, and application. Its partners include Nokia, as mentioned, and also enterprise network provider Greenet in the Netherlands. It stated: “By optimally combining the specialized services of various partners, an efficient and high-quality mobile private network service is offered.” The Dutch deal with Eurofiber starts in September.

Eurofiber owns 70,500 kilometres of fiber optic network and 10 data centers. It serves private enterprises, government bodies, and non-profit organizations. Its pitch about “open infrastructure” is to do with their “complete freedom to choose services, applications, and providers”. A joint statement said: “By adding private 5G to the Eurofiber portfolio and providing access to NTT Data’s application ecosystem, new and existing clients can further develop their digital and mobility strategies within six months.”

It explained some of the terms of the managed service deal: ““Eurofiber and NTT Data offer clients a unique managed service where, for a monthly fee, clients gain access to their own private 5G network. Businesses benefit from a low entry barrier without the need for substantial initial investments. Connected Workspace offers the inherent advantages of private 5G, such as high stability, scalability and speed, making it easy for businesses to start with private 5G and expand the service as needed.

Separately, NTT Data quoted a forecast from Gartner that the market for network equipment and services for “private managed” 4G and 5G networks for the top five industries will reach $45.3 billion by 2033, up from $2.2 billion in 2023. “Europe is emerging as a hotbed for private 5G innovation and connectivity,” said a spokesperson, citing an “uptick in European enterprises deploying private 5G”, including its work with Roularta Media Group, BMW (Innovation Hub), and Frankfurt Airport (Fraport).



Last week’s coverage in these pages about Thames Freeport and Aker BP are good recent examples. It cited other momentum, besides: greater spectrum availability as Europe works toward full 5G coverage by 2030; and a mature device ecosystem for private 5G networks, including IoT devices, scanners, wearables, cameras, and tablets. NTT Data is the only technology services provider referenced in a new IDC Marketscape on European private 5G vendors to offer a “full stack private 5G offering”, it said. Certainly, it is also strong on edge/cloud and IoT solutions.