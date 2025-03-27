Nokia boosts Industry 4.0 apps library, intros Industry 4.0 marketplace

Nokia has bolstered its menu of industrial applications on its MXIE edge system to include new Industry 4.0 solutions for automation, efficiency, safety, security, and sustainability. At the same time, it has launched a new marketplace platform with new retail partners for enterprises to purchase sundry Industry 4.0 accessories and devices to go with their industrial networks and solutions. Both propositions are available with its private 4G/5G system.

The Finnish vendor said it has signed six new software application vendors onto its Mission-Critical Industrial Edge (MXIE) server platform, which also runs its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private 4G/5G networks. Seven new merchants have joined its DAC Marketplace shopfront, where enterprises can order both Nokia-made and third-party devices, applications, and services. Its marketplace has been available with more limited supplies for six months.

Its MXIE library now includes solutions Bosch Rexroth, Ipsotek, Nozomi Networks, Prosys OPC, SmartCone, and SwitchON. A statement said: “These new applications employ various enabling technologies such as machine and process control, video analytics and AI, environmental sensing, industrial connectivity and network security to provide unique industrial use cases.” It is now home to around 50 Industry 4.0 applications, all pre-tested on MXIE and DAC.

The newly onboarded applications are: OPC UA Forge from Prosys for industrial data operations (“a single point of access for collecting data from various industrial assets”); ctrlX OS from Bosch Rexroth for machine automation (“an operating system for industrial automation); DeepInspect from SwitchON for AI quality inspections (“high-precision AI models to reduce defects”); VISuite video analytic from Ipsotek for safety and automation (“precise object tracking and AI-powered automation”); HeatGuardian from SmartCone for workplace safety (“real-time worker heat stress monitoring”), critical network security from Nozomi (“AI to deliver real-time asset visibility, threat detection”).

Stephan Litjens, vice president of enterprise campus edge at Nokia, said: “Enterprises require intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and introduce use cases that will deliver concrete benefits. The expansion of industrial applications deployed on MXIE underscores Nokia’s commitment to fostering an open and interoperable industrial edge ecosystem. With our expanded portfolio of industrial edge applications, we are enabling businesses to accelerate their digitalization journey while ensuring quality, safety and security, efficiency, and sustainability.”

Meanwhile, the new merchant apps on the DAC platform are from Accton Technology Corporation, Aprecomm, EPS Global, Etra Telecom, Exloc, InfiniG, and RugGear. A statement said: “Nokia DAC Marketplace makes it easy for customers and partners to find and purchase Industry 4.0 solutions that integrate into Nokia’s edge compute and AI platform for industries. The marketplace automatically adjusts offerings based on the delivery country, ensuring compliance with local legislation. It also provides partners with a simplified process for integrating and offering complementary products as part of Nokia deals, strengthening the industrial ecosystem.”

Litjens said: “Nokia is committed to fostering an open and collaborative ecosystem that empowers industrial enterprises to harness the full potential of digital transformation. We are now giving customers an easy way to access Nokia and third-party solutions that expand industrial enterprises digitalisation efforts and implementation of Industry 4.0 use case deployments.”

Pramod Gummaraj, founder and chief executive at Aprecomm, commented: “By offering access to advanced network analytics, quality of experience monitoring, and automated self-healing tools, Aprecomm enables enterprises to manage their Wi-Fi networks better, adding an important service layer to Nokia DAC Wi-Fi to achieve high reliability, optimise connected device performance and minimise downtime. When combined with MX Boost, it allows users to leverage reliable Wi-Fi and private wireless simultaneously, ensuring maximum network performance across connectivity technologies and applications.”

Maverick Chen, chief executive at RugGear, said: “Nokia DAC Marketplace is a game-changer for industrial enterprises looking for reliable and rugged communication solutions. At RugGear, we are proud to offer our durable devices through this platform, enabling businesses to enhance connectivity in even the most demanding environments. With Nokia’s trusted infrastructure and our mission to deliver robust communication tools, we are empowering industries to accelerate their digital transformation journey.”