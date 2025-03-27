AI infra brief: From KT Cloud, Treasure Global, Digital Realty and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector.

KT Cloud to establish AI DC demo center in South Korea

Korean company KT Cloud has said it will be the first in the industry to establish an AI data center demonstration center to implement future technologies for AI-powered and eco-friendly data centers. The AI demonstration center aims to explore optimal operation strategies for data centers that handle rapidly increasing data traffic and verify new technologies to improve energy efficiency.

Within the demonstration center, KT Cloud will apply AI-based automated data center operation technologies and conduct technology verification, demonstrations and joint development with partner companies to optimize power consumption, cooling, and network operations. Additionally, the company also plans to enhance energy efficiency by verifying carbon-reducing technologies such as liquid cooling and renewable energy utilization, ensuring the sustainability of data centers.

Treasure Global unveils AI cloud infra in Malaysia



Treasure Global has announced a strategic initiative to develop and deploy an advanced artificial intelligent (AI) cloud infrastructure in Malaysia. This new platform will be capable of supporting AI models up to one trillion parameters, positioning it among the most powerful AI computing environments in Southeast Asia.

The company noted that this initiative represents a significant milestone in its expansion into enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, enabling the next generation of large language models (LLMs), computer vision systems and generative AI applications. Development of the AI cloud platform has commenced, with phased deployment scheduled throughout 2025.

To power these advancements, the platform will leverage cutting-edge graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters optimized for large-scale, multi-modal AI workloads. The platform will be built using DeepSeek’s technology.

Digital Realty expands Frankfurt AI footprintr

Digital Realty has announced the opening of FRA18, its new data center in Frankfurt, Germany. The facility is the third data center within Digital Realty’s Digital Park Fechenheim campus.

FRA18 offers 8,200 square meters of colocation space and a total IT capacity of 16 megawatts (MW), designed to support high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. The facility launches with an initial capacity of 6.4MW in phase one, with an additional 9.6MW expected to come online in later phases.

Optimized for AI and HPC applications, FRA18 is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced liquid cooling technology.

Corning launches GlassWorks for AI data centers

Corning Incorporated has launched Corning GlassWorks AI solutions to help operators build the dense fiber infrastructure required for generative AI. The end-to-end portfolio provides cable and connectivity solutions along with network planning, design and deployment support.

Inside the AI data center, increasingly large clusters of graphical processing units, or GPUs, require a dense optical infrastructure on a massive scale. Corning noted its new solutions meet this challenge with high-density cables, shuffle solutions, optical hardware, and MMC-based connector assemblies that can accommodate 36 times more fiber connections within a data center rack unit than a legacy LC connector.

Why these announcements matter?

The latest developments in AI data center infrastructure highlight the industry’s rapid evolution toward more efficient, scalable and high-performance computing environments. KT Cloud is pioneering an AI demonstration center in South Korea to optimize energy efficiency and test next-generation AI data center technologies, setting a precedent for eco-friendly AI infrastructure. Meanwhile, Treasure Global is building an advanced AI cloud infrastructure in Malaysia, supporting trillion-parameter AI models, reinforcing Southeast Asia’s position in AI innovation, while Digital Realty expanded its Frankfurt footprint with an AI-optimized data center (FRA18), emphasizing high-performance computing (HPC) and liquid cooling technology to support AI workloads.

