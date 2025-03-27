YOU ARE AT:CarriersVerizon: Trade-offs of pricing increases, focus on perks and churn
But those the pricing increases are expected to generate incremental revenue of more than $1 billion.

“The number one driver is going to be churn reduction for us,”

Focusing on cross-selling other products, including connected devices and broadband. “Customers who have mobile and broadband with us are churning less, and we see also customers taking more services from us churning less,” Boulben said. In February, Verizon introduced some additional savings and benefits for customers who combine wireless service plus home broadband.

Continuing C-Band deployments, which result in better churn. Boulben indicated that Verizon continues to see better customer success in markets where it has boosted its network performance and capacity with C-Band spectrum. (Of note: Last year at about this time, Verizon executives on the company’s quarterly call with investors emphasized the differences that they were seeing in markets where Verizon had built out its C-Band coverage, saying that more than 80% of its FWA gross additions in Q1 2024 were in its first 76 C-Band markets and that the carrier sees a higher rate of step-ups to premium service plans in those markets.)

Use perks to increase customer loyalty. best kept secret” is that 15% of its wireless service revenue comes from non-connectivity services such as discounted streaming services and other deals—and those revenues are growing by double-digits. He said that last year by October, Verizon had sold its customers 7 million perks at $10 average per perk. By the end of this year, the company expects to exceed 14 million perks sold to customers.

“It’s becoming a business in itself, and it generates good margins,”

Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years' hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure.

