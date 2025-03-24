AI infra brief: From Delta, Microsoft, Evroc, and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector.

Delta introduces next-gen power and cooling solutions for AI data centers at NVIDIA GTC 2025

Delta has unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of power and liquid cooling solutions aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and performance in NVIDIA-powered AI and HPC data centers. Key innovations include the new Power Capacitance Shelves, designed to optimize power distribution, and the high-efficiency 1.5MW liquid-to-liquid Coolant Distribution Units (CDU), designed to address the growing energy demands of AI and HPC workloads. Additionally, Delta showcased its AI-based Smart Manufacturing Demo Line, which integrates NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Isaac Sim to streamline industrial production processes.

Microsoft to launch first cloud region in Malaysia to boost local AI economy

Microsoft has announced that its Malaysia West cloud region is set to go live in the second quarter of 2025. The investment is expected to generate $10.9 billion in new revenues and create 37,575 jobs by 2028. This expansion is aligned with Microsoft’s broader strategy to strengthen Malaysia’s AI and digital economy, complementing its previous $2.2 billion commitment to cloud and AI development in the Asian nation.

Evroc secures funding to accelerate European AI cloud development

European AI cloud company Evroc has raised over €50 million ($54.1) in a Series A funding round led by blisce/ and Giant Ventures. The capital will be used to establish an AI factory in Mougins, France, and secure land for a flagship AI data center in Stockholm, Sweden. This funding round highlights growing demand for European digital sovereignty in hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure. By 2030, evroc will operate 10 hyperscale data centers, employing more than 10,000 people, across Europe.

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to invest $25 billion in U.S. power infrastructure for AI growth

A new partnership between ADQ and Energy Capital Partners (ECP) will develop power generation facilities to support the increasing electricity demand from AI data centers and industrial applications. The partnership aims to invest $25 billion in power projects, adding 25GW of generation capacity in the U.S. and selected international markets. The combined initial capital contribution from the partners is expected to amount to $5 billion. Recent research forecasts that global power demand from data centers will increase by 50% by 2027 and by as much as 165% by the end of the decade, driven by the expansion of AI and high-density data centers. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that data center load growth has tripled over the past decade and is projected to double or triple by 2028.

Microsoft expands data center footprint in Texas with new campus

Microsoft has filed plans to construct a second data center campus in Castroville, Texas, with an investment of $765 million. The project will include two buildings spanning 489,400 sq. ft., set for completion by mid-2027. This expansion complements Microsoft’s existing data centers in the San Antonio region, reinforcing its cloud infrastructure in the South Central U.S. region.

Top five AI data centers in China

In another article, RCR Wireless News described some of the main AI data centers in China. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, there is no doubt that China has emerged as a global leader in terms of AI infrastructure.

Why these announcements matter?

AI infrastructure is evolving at a fast pace, with major players focusing on energy-efficient cooling, renewable energy and sovereign computing. Delta’s innovations in cooling and power management aim to optimize AI data centers, while Microsoft’s investments in cloud regions and data centers expand global AI capabilities. Evroc’s funding marks a significant step toward European digital sovereignty in AI infrastructure. Meanwhile, ADQ and ECP’s $25 billion power initiative seeks to address the growing energy demands of AI. These efforts are all part of the larger trend to build AI-ready infrastructure, ensuring sustainable, scalable AI applications at a global scale.

