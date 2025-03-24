Top five AI data centers in China

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries worldwide, there is no doubt that China has emerged as a global leader in terms of AI infrastructure. A key aspect of this leadership is the development of state-of-the-art data centers that power AI workloads, machine learning applications and big data processing. Here, we explore five of China’s most advanced AI data centers, highlighting their key features.

1 | Alibaba Cloud’s Zhangbei data center

Located in Zhangbei, Hebei Province, Alibaba Cloud’s data center is one of the most technologically advanced facilities in China. This hyperscale data center plays a critical role in supporting Alibaba’s AI-driven services, including its cloud computing operations and AI model training.

Key features:

– Liquid cooling technology: This AI data center utilizes cutting-edge liquid cooling systems to reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency, making it one of the most sustainable data centers in China.

– AI-optimized infrastructure: Designed to handle high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, the Zhangbei facility is a crucial component of Alibaba Cloud’s AI research and development efforts.

– Green energy initiatives: Alibaba Cloud has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, and this data center integrates renewable energy sources to minimize its environmental footprint.

2 | China Mobile’s AI data center in Inner Mongolia

China Mobile, China’s largest telecom operator, has built huge AI-optimized data center in Inner Mongolia, with the aim of supporting the telco’s AI, big data and cloud computing operations.

Key features:

– AI-driven 5G integration: The facility is designed to work seamlessly with China Mobile’s 5G network, enabling ultra-low latency AI applications.

– Energy-efficient cooling systems: China Mobile’s AI data center uses advanced cooling technologies, utilizing the cold climate of Inner Mongolia to reduce power consumption.

– Massive scale: Spanning hundreds of thousands of square meters, this facility is one of the largest AI data centers in China.

3-GDS Beijing Data Center Campus

GDS, one of China’s leading data center operators, runs a hyperscale AI-focused data center campus in China’s capital Beijing. This facility is designed to support AI-intensive applications, offering high-density computing power and low-latency network connections.

Key features:

– High-density AI workloads: The GDS Beijing campus is optimized for AI processing, allowing companies to run large-scale AI models efficiently.

– AI-driven cooling systems: Using real-time environmental analysis, this data center dynamically adjusts cooling mechanisms to optimize energy usage.

– Strategic connectivity: The facility is positioned near major Chinese cloud providers, ensuring seamless integration and low-latency AI operations.

4 | Tencent’s AI data center in Tianjin

Chinese tech giant Tencent has made substantial investments in AI infrastructure, with its Tianjin data center serving as a cornerstone of its AI capabilities. This facility is designed to support Tencent’s cloud services, AI-driven gaming and research in machine learning.

Key features:

– Massive AI computing power: Tencent has invested billions in acquiring advanced GPUs and servers to support AI model training and inference at scale.

– Cloud-integrated architecture: The Tianjin data center integrates with Tencent Cloud, providing AI startups and enterprises with scalable computing resources.

– Resilient power and security: Equipped with redundant power supply systems and multi-layered security protocols, the data center ensures uninterrupted AI operations.

5-National Supercomputing Center in Shenzhen (NSCS)

The National Supercomputing Center in Shenzhen (NSCS) is one of China’s most powerful AI-focused supercomputing facilities. Undergoing a major expansion, the center is set to host a new 2 exaFLOP supercomputer by 2025.

Key Features:

– Supercomputing capabilities: The new system will significantly enhance China’s AI capabilities, supporting large-scale scientific computing and industrial applications.

– Big data processing: The NSCS provides essential computing power for AI-driven projects in healthcare, cybersecurity and smart city development.

– Government-backed development: The expansion aligns with China’s national AI strategy, ensuring continued innovation in artificial intelligence research.

Conclusion

China’s AI data centers provide the infrastructure necessary for advancements in machine learning, cloud computing and big data analytics. These facilities not only support the country’s leading tech companies but also position the country as a dominant player in the field of AI. With ongoing investments in AI infrastructure, China is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence at a global scale.