NTT Data intros agentic AI suite and AI infra push

NTT Data has launched a suite of software services for agentic AI for use with cloud hyperscaler platforms and AI tools. It is pitching to “all industries” to help them to develop and scale their own private AI agents; it listed manufacturing, banking, and healthcare as key markets. The services are available in 20 languages, and place focus initially on Microsoft platforms; they leverage Azure AI Foundry and Copilot Studio, among other Microsoft services.

The offer, branded as Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies, will work with a wide range of AI platforms, as well, said NTT Data. It will be expanded to support new technologies, through time. The company projects $2 billion in revenue from AI agent-related activities by 2027. The launch follows the company’s introduction of a so-called Smart AI Agent in January to facilitate the adoption of generative AI (gen AI) among enterprises.

The company has also just announced a “multi-billion” investment in India’s AI infrastructure (see below) by commissioning its 8,100-kilometre transit submarine cable system in Malaysia, India, and Singapore (MIST), and by opening a 500 MW data centre campus, to take its global capacity to 2,000 MW. Two-thirds of its data centers in India run on renewable energy, it said. It is the third-largest data centre provider, and the largest in India, it reckons.

Initially, it is providing software to develop AI agents for customer service (to automate query resolution, enable self-service), billing and scheduling (to streamline repetitive tasks), training and onboarding (to accelerate skills development), logistics and risk management (for fraud protection and data analysis), HR and sales (voice and messaging assistants), and workflow automation (“smart assistants” for process management).

It said it is offering “flexible packages,” to align with budgets, resources, and timeframes. Management services include advisory, implementation, and management services (monitoring, troubleshooting, governance, reporting). The new AI suite goes with its main cloud, networking, and cybersecurity offers; it is promising “seamless connectivity across all channels using NTT Data’s cloud-native global connectivity services,”

A statement said: “This unique suite of services addresses the growing demand for agentic AI solutions that offer personalised experiences… [It is] the industry’s most comprehensive suite of services for AI. These services support every stage of an organization’s agentic AI journey with cloud providers – from advisory and building AI agents to implementation, connectivity and ongoing managed services.”

It quoted a forecast from Gartner, which says that the market for AI services will be worth $609 billion by 2028, on an annual growth of 21.4 percent, and that 33 percent of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI in the period, up from less than one percent today (2024). Fifteen percent of work decisions will be made by AI agents in the period, reckons Gartner. NTT Data’s own study says firms are prioritising agentic AI for back-office and workflow optimization, and that 96 percent of enterprise chiefs “prefer cloud-based solution methods”.

Charlie Li, global head of cloud and security at NTT Data, said: “Agentic AI will revolutionise business operations…. As the first global provider to offer comprehensive agentic AI services with a focus on AI agent management, we are empowering organizations to invest in AI agents with confidence – unlocking unprecedented efficiency and innovation while enhancing the experiences they provide to their employees and customers.”

Maziar Zolghadr, general manager of global comms partners at Microsoft, said: “We are excited to collaborate with NTT Data to help organisations embrace this new era of AI-powered innovation. Combining Microsoft’s AI technologies with NTT Data’s expertise in AI agent building, deployment and management we are empowering enterprises to create more intelligent experiences for their employees and clients.”