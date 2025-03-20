AI infra brief: From Schneider Electric, Oracle, Digital Realty and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector

Schneider Electric and ETAP unveil AI factory digital twin

Schneider Electric and ETAP introduced what it claims to be the world’s first AI factory digital twin, designed to simulate power requirements from grid to chip level. Built on NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs, the solution enables real-time monitoring and predictive analytics for AI data centers. By integrating ETAP’s advanced Electrical Digital Twin with NVIDIA’s Omniverse, operators can optimize power efficiency, reduce total cost of ownership and enhance reliability, Schneider Electric said.

Oracle and NVIDIA collaborate on AI inference acceleration

Oracle and NVIDIA announced a new integration between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and NVIDIA AI Enterprise, making more than 160 AI tools and 100+ NVIDIA NIM microservices available via the OCI Console. The partnership will streamline the deployment of generative AI models and vector search in Oracle Database 23ai. NVIDIA AI Enterprise will also be available for bare-metal instances and Kubernetes clusters, enabling enterprises to accelerate AI-driven workloads while leveraging Oracle’s cloud scalability and security, according to NVIDIA.

Digital Realty expands into Indonesia with new JV

Digital Realty and Bersama Digital Infrastructure Asia (BDIA) launched Digital Realty Bersama, a joint venture to develop and operate data centers in Indonesia. The venture includes the Jakarta-based data center platform Bersama Digital Data Centers (BDDC) and introduces a new high-capacity facility, CGK11, with an initial 5MW capacity and expansion potential up to 32MW. The launch of this new JV aligns with Indonesia’s growing demand for cloud and AI infrastructure, positioning Digital Realty as a key player in the region’s digital economy.

Bridge Data Centres secures $2.8 billion to finance data center expansion in Asia

Bridge Data Centres, a Bain Capital-backed hyperscale data center platform, has secured $2.8 billion in senior secured bank financing to fuel its data center expansion in Asia. The company said it will leverage the funds to accelerate development of hyperscale campuses in high-growth markets, including Malaysia, Thailand and beyond. “Bridge Data Centres has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute on its ambitious growth strategy, delivering world-class data center solutions that meet the rapidly evolving needs of hyperscalers driven by generative AI,” said Drew Chen, partner at Bain Capital.

What are hyperscale AI data centers?

In another article, RCR Wireless defines hyperscale AI data centers and explains why they are essential to support advanced AI workloads, such as machine learning, deep learning and large-scale neural networks.

Why these announcements matter?

The AI infrastructure sector is evolving rapidly, with major players investing in digital twins, AI-driven cloud solutions and scalable data centers. Schneider Electric and ETAP’s AI Factory digital twin highlights the growing focus on energy-efficient AI operations. Oracle and NVIDIA’s collaboration strengthens enterprise AI inference capabilities. Meanwhile, Digital Realty’s expansion in Indonesia and Bridge Data Centres’ expansion program reflects the increasing demand for AI-ready data centers. These developments underscore the industry’s acceleration toward more scalable and sustainable AI infrastructure.

